Goethe, NSS closed for now

19 March 2020 | Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) and Goethe-Institut Namibia (pictured) have announced that their offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The decision came after President Hage Geingob issued a directive that all large gatherings be suspended for 30 days after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Namibia.
In a media statement, the Goethe-Institute said that their offices will be closed until 13 April 2020. “During this period there will be no events taking place, the library is closed and language courses will shift to online teaching,” it said.
The Namibia Scientific Society on its part also said it will follow official advice to close libraries and cancel meetings and gatherings for the next 30 days. It also added that all public lectures will not take place from now on until Easter and the library and archive will no longer be accessible.

