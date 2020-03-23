Going green at Gobabis correctional facility

23 March 2020 | Agriculture

Nearly a year after the construction of the Gobabis correctional facility hydroponics project greenhouse, the project continues to thrive.
According to Senior Superintendent of the Gobabis correctional facility Robert Nghiwilepo, the project has progressed well and the facility has since planted spinach, lettuce, kale, onions, tomatoes and cabbage. “A total of 1090kg of spinach, 620kg of kale, 81kg of lettuce, 16kg of onions and 38kg of tomatoes have been harvested since June 2019.”
Nghiwilepo added that of all the harvested produce, 60% is supplied to the facility’s kitchen to add to the offenders' food rations while 40% is sold to the correctional officers and to local food retail stores as well as Goba lodge and Omateko lodge.
“A total of N$13 680 has been generated from the project thus far and the money is used to sustain the project in terms of material maintenance and purchasing of seeds, seedlings and pesticides,” he added.
Nghiwilepo said the project has created any opportunity to engage offenders in productive activities as opposed to idleness, adding that it has raised morale amongst the offenders since the quality of the food has improved due to added vegetables to the rations from the garden, which also highlights the impact in terms of nutritional value. – Nampa

