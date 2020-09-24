Going green for CP
#GoGreen4CP
24 September 2020 | Education
As part of this day, Dagbreek Special School will be selling green ribbons at N$5 each. “We would like to challenge the public, schools and companies to buy our green ribbons and to wear them on the day to create awareness,” the school says.
Once you have your ribbon, the school then challenges you to take a photo of yourself wearing said ribbon, and sharing it on Dagbreek’s Facebook page. All proceeds will be used to buy notice boards for the school's new hall, and to raise awareness for special needs.
Besides selling the green ribbons, the school is also selling cupcakes at N$10 each. Make sure to place your orders before Wednesday 10 September at 17:00!
For more information and orders, contact Janne at 061 227 901 or email [email protected]
#GoGreen4CP