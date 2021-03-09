Going green this Commonwealth Day

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi (left) pictured with British High Commissioner to Namibia, Charles Moore. Photo Nampa

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said Commonwealth High Commissioners in Namibia are expected to plant trees in remembrance of Commonwealth Day.

Katjavivi said this on Monday while marking the day alongside the British High Commissioner to Namibia, Charles Moore, when he noted that the planting of trees underscores the challenges of climate change confronting member countries.

The Commonwealth is an association of 54 countries from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, Pacific and Europe aimed at enhancing cooperation among each other in order to advance socio-economic development, human rights and other issues of mutual interest.

Katjavivi noted that the celebration, which normally brings together various Commonwealth High Commissioners, could not take place due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but instead, a series of virtual events are lined up as part of the celebrations.

In a message delivered on her behalf by Katjavivi, Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom commended member countries for demonstrating dedication in fighting the pandemic.

She said whilst experiences of the past year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation.

She said the testing times experienced by so many, have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance that member countries enjoy by being connected to each other.

“We have all continued to appreciate the support, breadth of experiences and knowledge that working together brings and I hope we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community. Looking forward, relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nations and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located, become healthier and happier places for us all,” she noted. – Nampa



