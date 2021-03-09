Going green this Commonwealth Day

09 March 2021 | Environment

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said Commonwealth High Commissioners in Namibia are expected to plant trees in remembrance of Commonwealth Day.
Katjavivi said this on Monday while marking the day alongside the British High Commissioner to Namibia, Charles Moore, when he noted that the planting of trees underscores the challenges of climate change confronting member countries.
The Commonwealth is an association of 54 countries from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, Pacific and Europe aimed at enhancing cooperation among each other in order to advance socio-economic development, human rights and other issues of mutual interest.
Katjavivi noted that the celebration, which normally brings together various Commonwealth High Commissioners, could not take place due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but instead, a series of virtual events are lined up as part of the celebrations.
In a message delivered on her behalf by Katjavivi, Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom commended member countries for demonstrating dedication in fighting the pandemic.
She said whilst experiences of the past year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation.
She said the testing times experienced by so many, have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance that member countries enjoy by being connected to each other.
“We have all continued to appreciate the support, breadth of experiences and knowledge that working together brings and I hope we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community. Looking forward, relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nations and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located, become healthier and happier places for us all,” she noted. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Southern hyenas ‘don't overexploit any prey species’

22 hours ago | Environment

Conservation is a priority at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation – not just to provide evidence-based, scientific data but to heighten educational values when working...

Eerste skatting van Namibië se dolfynbevolkings

1 week ago - 01 March 2021 | Environment

Die Namibiese eilande se mariene bewaringsgebied (bekend as NIMPA), wat 25% van die algehele kuslyn van Namibië beslaan, en een van die grootste mariene bewaringsgebiede...

‘Stop poaching our aloes!’ – CoW

1 week ago - 28 February 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has issued a warning to members of the public that anyone caught harvesting or trading the Aloe plant without approval...

Activists say no to Okavango Delta oil exploration

1 week ago - 25 February 2021 | Environment

A group of environmental activists held a protest in Windhoek earlier this week, demanding a moratorium on the oil drilling project in Okavango Delta until...

'La Niña responsible for seal deaths' - researchers

1 week ago - 24 February 2021 | Environment

Swakopmund • [email protected] have now established the reason for hundreds of female Cape fur seals aborting their foetuses during the last months of 2020.The research...

Fairy circles: The puzzle solved?

1 week ago - 23 February 2021 | Environment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerIn Angola, Namibia and South Africa there are large tracts that resemble a landscape full of freckles or craters. The cause of...

San turn to UNESCO for help

2 weeks ago - 18 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenThe Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic...

Communication failure threatens rock art

3 weeks ago - 15 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] environment ministry denies any knowledge of a resolution to withdraw the environmental clearance certificates (ECC) issued to mining companies accused of the...

Activists win against Goliath mining companies

3 weeks ago - 10 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] community activists and a Namibian farmer have chalked up a hard-fought victory against mining companies in the Erongo region after authorities shut...

‘Fracking in the Okavango is insanity!’

4 weeks ago - 08 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank Steffen“It is 2021. A time of climate and biodiversity crises. Fracking in the Okavango is insanity!”This according to the United Nations’ Special...

Latest News

Challenges hamper another housing initiative

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • Yolanda NelLimited funds and the cancellations by beneficiaries are only some the challenges the City of Windhoek (CoW) is facing to complete another...

Sanitation for the nation

2 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • Yolanda NelWith sanitation being a problem in large parts of the country, one company has found a way to make toilets more accessible,...

Your boutique events and conference...

2 hours ago | Business

The Hartlief Rooftop is at your service, plating up hearty favourites such as mouth-watering oxtail, Eisbein, schnitzel, juicy steaks – and so much more!In addition...

N$2 million boost for DSN

18 hours ago | Sports

NamPower boosted its commitment to Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) with a sponsorship of N$2 million.DSN, which has three bodies - the Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC),...

Southern hyenas ‘don't overexploit any...

22 hours ago | Environment

Conservation is a priority at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation – not just to provide evidence-based, scientific data but to heighten educational values when working...

CVA league kicks off

22 hours ago | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) started with their 2021 season at Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek on Saturday.The busy weekend saw Revivals Volleyball Club...

‘Join crime prevention forums’ –...

22 hours ago | Police

NamPol’s Khomas Regional Commander Commissioner Joseph Shikongo appealed to members of the community to join crime prevention forums to effectively fight crime in the region.Shikongo...

Escape the pandemic by investing...

23 hours ago | Economics

In contrast to the unsettling pandemic figures seen around the world, the tropical island paradise of Mauritius has managed to keep a very firm grasp...

513 ex-refugees feud with government

1 day - 07 March 2021 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] group of 538 Angolans living at Osire refugee camp are at legal loggerheads with the Namibian government who they accuse of trying...

Load More