Going greener

NamiGreen partners with MultiChoice and goes nationwide

13 August 2021 | Technology

E-waste recycling company NamiGreen has partnered with MultiChoice to install recycling points in 17 locations around Namibia.
This means that Namibians can now recycle their DStv and GOtv boxes and other electronics, such as phones, gadgets and devices. When electronic devices reach end of life, they automatically become waste, which in turn needs proper disposal. Electronic waste, or e-waste, cannot be landfilled due to the pollution it creates, as the e-waste often contains hazardous and toxic components.
This is why the partnership is so exciting for Namibia, as it will be benefit the country on many fronts.
The announcement was made on the latest episode of The Digital Dish by MultiChoice:
“At MultiChoice Namibia we frequently evaluate the impact of our business operations to prevent the release of unwanted materials into the environment. Over the years, we have adopted several initiatives to ensure that our working territories are eco-friendly and by partnering with NamiGreen, the e-waste bins will be present at all our branches, namely Eros, Katutura, Ongwediva and Swakopmund, including our 13 agents across Namibia,” says Roger Gertze, MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director.
“It’s critical for us to have a geographical footprint so that Namibians have a shorter proximity to drop off their e-waste. The partnership with MultiChoice has enabled this. One of our goals is to increase the volumes of e-waste as it provides greater employment opportunity within the recycling industry, so we feel everybody will win from this partnership - not only our two companies - but first and foremost Namibia as we are protecting the environment from pollution, we create jobs and bring revenue to Namibia,” NamiGreen’s Managing Director, Per Hansen explained.

Find your nearest drop-off point here: https://www.namigreen.com/dropoff

