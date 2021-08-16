Going yellow for childhood cancer

Spring is in the air because September is nearly here! And for the Cancer Association of Namibia this means childhood cancer awareness month.

Yes, it is a sad fact that children get cancer too.

Childhood forms of cancer affect an average of five Namibian families every week as the news of a new diagnosis is communicated. And, during September our cancer registry department will share statistics, cancer types and information tips on childhood cancer – all in an attempt to help create awareness of the disease and hopefully to help prevent childhood mortality due to cancer.

CAN has also been busy with a big renovation project of the children’s cancer ward of Windhoek Central Hospital, partnering with donors to execute this project of hope. The official handing over the ward back to the Ministry of Health and Social Services takes place during the first week of September.

Along with this, Namibians are encouraged to take hands with CAN and the CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme by supporting the “Yellow Ribbon Run” on Saturday, 4 September 2021 in Windhoek.

For more information, contact CAN at 061 237740.

