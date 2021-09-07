Golf series continues to make its mark

Support for autism in Namibia

Pictured FLTR are Boni Paulino, Abrie van Wyk, Marc Gregan, Neil Macleod, Nedbank Namibia managing director Martha Murorua, and 11 year-old Emile Vilbert Jnr (winner), photographed after the Swakopmund round of Nedbank for Autism. Photo contributed

The Nedbank for Autism Golf series resumed three weekends ago at the Walvis Bay Golf Club after going on a three month hiatus following the nationwide Covid-19 restrictions.

The nine-event series, which had three back to back events at the coast for the past three weeks, aims to create awareness for the Autism Association of Namibia. Winners for each of the rounds in the series will progress to the final, which will take place at Omeya in November.

The following players took top spot in the coastal rounds: Attie van der Westhuizen (37 points in Walvis Bay); 11 year-old Emile Vilbert Jnr (39 points at Rossmund in Swakopmund); and Kevin Wentzel (39 points in Henties Bay).

The next round takes place at the Oshakati Golf Club on Saturday (11 September), followed by the Windhoek Golf and Country Club on Saturday, 18 September, and then the final which will be taking place at the Omeya Golf Club on Saturday, 20 November.

Last year, the series raised N$130 155 in pledges for the Autism Association. This was a major milestone considering the current economic climate. This year, the N$130 155 mark was passed before the two last remaining rounds, which solidifies the relevance of the golf series.

Petra Dillmann, founder of the Autism Association of Namibia, says that the continuation of support for the project will have a great impact as it increases the chances of sustainability towards supporting autistic persons, their parents, teachers and the community in learning about and retaining their awareness, understanding and knowledge about autism.

The co-sponsors for the ten-stop countrywide golf event are M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, Engen Namibia, ComputerKit Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Taeuber & Corssen, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing Namibia, Imperial, as well as Future Media as the media partner.