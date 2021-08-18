Golfing for Autism series resumes
18 August 2021 | Special Pages
The series, which was put on hold due to the national Covid-19 restrictions, aims to raise funds for the Autism Association of Namibia and was launched at the Omeya Golf Club in February this year. Over N$34 000 was raised in the first round, which will be put to raising awareness for the association.
Series organiser Dan Zwiebel expressed his excitement at the resumption of the series.
“I am extremely proud of our achievements thus far and I am excited to continue delivering and seeing the impact nine rounds of golf can do,” said Zwiebel.
He added that the coastal leg of the competition will have back to back events for the next month. “The event at Walvis Bay is part of the coastal leg which is three events back to back. The Walvis Bay round takes place on Saturday, and will be followed by a round at the Rossmund Golf Course in Swakopmund on 28 August 2021, and finally the coastal rounds will end at the Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate on 4 September 2021.”
Looking ahead
Thereafter the series will continue at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club on Saturday, 18 September 2021, while the final takes place at the Omeya Golf Club on Saturday, 20 November 2021.
As with last year, all golfers with an official handicap are allowed to participate in each of the nine events. The winner from each event will then progress to the final, with the format being an individual stableford. At the final event, the ten winners will respectively team up with an invited sponsoring team consisting of three players to compete for team prizes as well as attractive overall prizes, which are unmatched on the local golf scene.
“As Nedbank Namibia, we take full cognisance of the need in our community to support persons with autism,” says Selma Kaulinge, Communication and PR Manager at Nedbank Namibia. “Our differences are what make each of us unique, and it is the very spark of human nature that unites us. Playing our part as money experts who do good in building an inclusive society is what we hope to accomplish in our efforts.”
Co-sponsors for the countrywide golf event are M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, Engen Namibia, ComputerKit Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Taeuber & Corssen, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, Imperial, as well as Future Media as the media partner.
Anyone who wishes to register for the Nedbank for Autism Series can contact [email protected]