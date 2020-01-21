Golfing support for autism

21 January 2020 | Sports

The 10-event Nedbank for Autism golf series has been launched and is scheduled to take place from 22 February starting at Omeya Golf Club and ending on 28 November with the final slated to take place in Windhoek.
The aim of the series is to raise awareness and funds for the Autism Association of Namibia.
“We realised that there is a need to support causes related to autism in Namibia,” says Lionel Matthews, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia. “Currently, there is a huge lack of awareness about autism, available therapy, treatments and support groups, but most importantly the funding required to help Namibians in need. We are proud to host the first-ever Nedbank for Autism Series that will take place in ten different locations around the country.”
According to the organisers, all golfers with an official handicap are allowed to participate in each of the 10 events. The winner from each event will then progress to the final in the capital, with the format being an individual stableford.
At the final event, the ten winners will respectively team up with a sponsors’ invitational team consisting of three players to compete for team prizes as well as the attractive overall prizes, which will be announced at the opening event.
According to Petra Dillmann, Chairperson of the Autism Association of Namibia, the organization aims to support parents, their children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), adults with ASD, as well as friends and professionals who are interested in promoting the well-being of persons with autism spectrum disorders within Namibia, and to provide a network between the various autism organisations worldwide.
“We are absolutely dedicated to provide support and assistance as well as training in the field of autism to parents and professionals. In the current economic climate and with the diverse needs of various members of the community, this is becoming increasingly difficult,” Dillmann says.

Schedule
• 22 February: Omeya Golf Club
• 28 March: Oshakati Golf Club
• 18 April: Walvis Bay Golf Club
• 30 May: Windhoek Golf & Country Club
• 27 June: Mariental Golf Club
• 18 July: Gobabis Golf Club
• 22 August: Rossmund Golf Club
• 19 September: Otjiwarongo Golf Club
• 17 October: Grootfontein Golf Club
• 7 November: Tsumeb Golf Club
• 28 November: Windhoek Golf & Country Club (final)

Other co-sponsors are M+Z Motors Windhoek, Old Mutual Wealth, Gondwana Collection Namibia, AfricaOnline, Engen Namibia, Taeuber & Corssen, Dulux Namibia, Momentum Short-Term Insurance, ComputerKit Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre and Radiowave.
“We are particularly excited to host quality golf events at centres where avid golfing enthusiasts rarely get the opportunity to play in a professionally organized event virtually on their own doorstep. Undoubtedly, we will also have the opportunity to scouts for talent and thus contribute to the overall development of the sport country-wide,” said Dan Zwiebel, the Nedbank for Autism Series Coordinator.
Anyone who wishes to register for the Nedbank for Autism Series can contact him at [email protected]

