Good news for three Khomas schools

New infrastructure inaugurated

Photo Nampa

The Khomas Regional Council, along with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture handed over new infrastructure to three schools in Windhoek earlier this week.

The new infrastructure includes 20 classrooms, two storerooms, and two ablution facilities that were constructed by August 26 Construction at a combined value of N$6.3 million.

Twelve classrooms and two ablution blocks were constructed at Westmount High School within a period of four months for N$3.9 million, while the four classrooms at Otjomuise and Rocky Crest were completed over a period of two months at a cost of N$1.2 million for each school.

Speaking at the handover, education minister Anna Nghipondoka said that the infrastructure is part of the Covid-19 infrastructure development program being implemented in all 14 regions. She said the program is aimed at addressing shortages of water and ablution facilities, including rehabilitation of dysfunctional and not-in-use toilet blocks.

The minister announced that through the program, the Khomas region will be receiving N$41.7 million which has been earmarked to cover construction of ablution facilities at selected schools and renovations of hostels, including the rehabilitation; repair and maintenance of water and sewer supply systems and toilet facilities; construction of hostel facilities to accommodate needy learners in Windhoek Rural constituency; drilling of a borehole for water provision to Bloukrans Primary School and construction of classrooms at a few selected schools with tented classrooms.

On her part, Khomas governor Laura Mcleod-Katjirua noted that there is a huge challenge in closing the gap in the shortage of classrooms, construction of new schools, renovation, and repair of dilapidated infrastructure to enable safe, healthy, and stimulating learning environments. – Nampa

