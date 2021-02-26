Good news for three Khomas schools
New infrastructure inaugurated
26 February 2021 | Education
The new infrastructure includes 20 classrooms, two storerooms, and two ablution facilities that were constructed by August 26 Construction at a combined value of N$6.3 million.
Twelve classrooms and two ablution blocks were constructed at Westmount High School within a period of four months for N$3.9 million, while the four classrooms at Otjomuise and Rocky Crest were completed over a period of two months at a cost of N$1.2 million for each school.
Speaking at the handover, education minister Anna Nghipondoka said that the infrastructure is part of the Covid-19 infrastructure development program being implemented in all 14 regions. She said the program is aimed at addressing shortages of water and ablution facilities, including rehabilitation of dysfunctional and not-in-use toilet blocks.
The minister announced that through the program, the Khomas region will be receiving N$41.7 million which has been earmarked to cover construction of ablution facilities at selected schools and renovations of hostels, including the rehabilitation; repair and maintenance of water and sewer supply systems and toilet facilities; construction of hostel facilities to accommodate needy learners in Windhoek Rural constituency; drilling of a borehole for water provision to Bloukrans Primary School and construction of classrooms at a few selected schools with tented classrooms.
On her part, Khomas governor Laura Mcleod-Katjirua noted that there is a huge challenge in closing the gap in the shortage of classrooms, construction of new schools, renovation, and repair of dilapidated infrastructure to enable safe, healthy, and stimulating learning environments. – Nampa