Good night, sleep tight

30 April 2020 | Life Style

Windhoek · [email protected]
It’s every (new) mom’s worst nightmare. A little one that refuses to sleep. And if this sounds familiar, then don’t miss the online sleep workshop taking place on Saturday.
Karola Marais of Good Night Baby will host an informative three-hour workshop that will cover why negative sleep patterns in children occur and how to fix them; how to set the foundations for a good night's rest and help your baby sleep longer stretches.
According to her, sleep is essential for your baby's health and development. “Baby
sleep problems have been linked to emotional and behavioural problems, accidental injuries, and general irritability in babies,” she says, adding that there exists “junk sleep” as well and that uninterrupted sleep is so important for both you and your baby.
There are a lot of factors that can influence sleep, and at Good Night the team makes sure to follow a holistic approach to take all these into account. “Routine and schedule during the day, nutrition, bedtime routine, environment, family set up and dynamics and even personal parenting philosophies all play a role.”
If you are interested in joining the workshop, contact Karola at [email protected] and visit the website at https://www.goodnightbaby.co.za/seminar/

