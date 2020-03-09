Good start to HopSol league

An U/17 footballer from Ramblers Football Academy in action during the first matches of the fourth season of the HopSol Youth Football League at SKW over the weekend. Photo Nampa

The first games of the fourth season of the HopSol Youth Football League took place at the SKW over the weekend, with teams scoring exceptional goals over the two days.

The league is a professionally organised youth development football programme that strives to uplift and better communities and individuals. Since inception in 2017, the programme focuses on developing young football players in sport, academics and social/community areas.

Speaking at the opening, one of the founding members and the programme’s manager Collin Benjamin, called on young footballers to remain committed to the game while also doing well academically. “This is our fourth season and this year we are going to select players to travel to South Africa for friendly games against academies. I therefore call on all of you to give it your best when you step into the field while representing your school or academy,” he said.

HopSol chairman Robert Hopperdietzel expressed his pleasure at how the league has grown, calling on organisers to continue doing the good job they have done in the past three years.

Apart from the sponsorship received from HopSol Solar Power this year, the league also roped in Pupkewitz Megabuild and Dulux. – Nampa

