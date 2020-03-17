Goodie bags for mommies

17 March 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Forty-six moms that recently gave birth in the Katutura State Hospital were surprised with a fully packed maternity bag on Sunday.
The bags were handed over by A Baby’s Cry Foundation.
Foundation founder Sarah Kwizi said their core value is to love babies by giving and that is what she, together with 8 volunteers, did. “We covered the whole Antenatal ward A and B, including kangaroo unit, that accommodates mothers with hospitalized premature babies,” she said.
Of the 46 mothers, three gave birth to twins.
Sadly, the team noticed that during their visit only one father visited his newborn. The two youngest mothers are 19 and 20 years old and there was a mother who gave birth to her 8th child. “This while five are living with their grandmother,” Sarah added.
Few of the mothers understood English, indicating that most had very little educational background. “About 80% of them said they had one of more child at home, while 95% indicated that they are unemployment and financially dependent on their partner or relatives,” she said.
The foundation aims to build a strong community by building strong families that fosters the upbringing of stable, strong and healthy children that will grow up to be just that to their own children.
“I share these observations to help us and similar organisations know how to help our nation effectively with the right tools and methods. It must start with mothers and fathers who choose to give their children a future through today's choices.”
Sarah thanks all their private partners for their donations, especially Spar Windhoek head office, Side by Side Early Intervention Centre and Shofar Windhoek.
For more information or to make a donation towards their winter outreach, contact Sarah at 081 851 1415.

