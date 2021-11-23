Goodies for Oruuua PS

23 November 2021 | Education

O&L Leisure recently handed over a donation of snack packs prepared by Pick n Pay and toiletries including soap, sanitary pads, and toothpaste, amongst other items to the almost 200 learners of Oruuua Primary School, as well as two beef carcasses for the school’s feeding programme.
The subsidy that the school receives from government is not adequate to cover all the school’s needs. This shortfall is covered by the community, parents and donors.
Located in the Ovitoto district, Oruuua Primary School is a nearby neighbour to Midgard, a property in the O&L Leisure portfolio, and the donation valued at N$60 000 was carried out in an effort to build stronger neighbourly ties between them.
Patron of Oruuua Primary School, Berthold Mukuahima, extended his thanks to the O&L Group for their donation, which he said would go a long way in supplementing what the community, which mainly depends on subsistence farming, contributes to the school.
Mukuahima also stressed the importance of strong partnerships. “Aside from these donations, I would like to emphasise one point and it is the fact that Ovitoto and Midgard share a common border on the eastern side of Ovitoto. Sharing this border requires us to have good neighbourliness. I believe that I speak on behalf of the community here that we must continue to maintain the good relationships that prevail between Midgard and Ovitoto community.”
O&L Leisure Managing Director (MD), Norbert Wurm, shared similar sentiments and said that in difficult times it is especially important for neighbours to support each other.
“The land of Midgard and Ovitoto will remain here forever and so, especially during tough times, we need to continue looking to the future together. We must not forget that as neighbours we need to respect, help and support each other, which is why we are here today,” Wurm said.
School principal Tjandero Tjituka extended his thanks to Mukuahima for introducing the school to the corporate community. “Your efforts yielded this big donation. To Ohlthaver & List, your donation is a great answer to the needs of our children and the girl child in particular.”
Closing the proceedings was member of the Oruuua Primary School board, Raymo Kapuuo, who said: “We are very grateful for the O&L Group’s generosity during this difficult economic time and the harsh situations that were brought by this pandemic, and that you have found it important to reach out and give a hand of assistance here. As a school board and the sole representatives of the parents on school matters, we sincerely appreciate this welcome gesture and look forward to fruitful relations with the O&L Group.”

Similar News

 

Science Week in full swing

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Education

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.For...

PE4life manuals go countrywide

2 days ago - 22 November 2021 | Education

The PE4Life physical education manuals are being distributed across all regions to educators at schools.The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), together with the...

Windhoek Gym wins investment challenge

1 week ago - 17 November 2021 | Education

Old Mutual in partnership with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) along with other partners, awarded the top five winning teams that took part in the...

Empowering students beyond graduation

1 week ago - 11 November 2021 | Education

STADIO recently launched the Khulisa Student Share Scheme that gives the post-graduate class of 2021, STADIO Holdings shares. The students will receive their shares upon...

Celebrating the children of the world

2 weeks ago - 09 November 2021 | Education

Yolanda Nel November 20 marks World Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.Unicef, together with the non-profit organisation...

Maass Unam’s new registrar

3 weeks ago - 01 November 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia Council announced the appointment of associate professor Erika Maass (pictured) as the university’s registrar, for a period of five years, effective...

Submit qualification evaluations early – NQA

3 weeks ago - 28 October 2021 | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) said it has noted an escalation of requests for urgent evaluation of qualifications. As a result, qualification holders often miss...

The science of rest

1 month - 21 October 2021 | Education

Margareth-Rose Kangootui & Lydia SageusShouts of laughter and joy were the order of the day at Hage Geingob UNAM Campus on 13 October 2021, as...

Coaching boys into men

1 month - 15 October 2021 | Education

The US government-funded Namibia Adherence and Retention Project (NARP) donated 100 footballs, 24 whistles, two goal nets, two stop watches and 20 chess boards to...

People's Primary safer

1 month - 15 October 2021 | Education

Grade 6 and 7 learners of People's Primary School received new safety bibs, caps and stop signs after completing their scholar patrol training. The initiative...

Latest News

OM support for communities

3 hours ago | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Don’t kick the cat!

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerNamibia is in an unenviable position as a developing country, its economy is very fragile and it is trying to weather...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

4 hours ago | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Big splash this weekend

6 hours ago | Sports

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event...

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

8 hours ago | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

Selection is key to optimal...

8 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaEvery livestock farmer should strive for optimal productivity while keeping the cost of production in check. Fundamentally, productivity depends on the functionality...

And the ‘Doek’ goes to…

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu, and Namafu Amutse were last week announced as the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards winners at a ceremony...

Omeya fight continues

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that...

Science Week in full swing

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Education

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.For...

Load More