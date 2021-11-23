Goodies for Oruuua PS

Patron of Oruuua Primary School, Berthold Mukuahima; Ovitoto Constituency Chief, Vipuira Kapuuo; and O&L Leisure Managing Director Norbert Wurm. Photo contributed Member of the Oruuua Primary school board, Raymo Kapuuo; O&L Leisure MD, Norbert Wurm; Oruuua Primary School principal, Tjandero Tjituka; Oruuua Primary School patron, Berthold Mukuahima; and Ovitoto Constituency Chief, Vipuira Kapuuo.

O&L Leisure recently handed over a donation of snack packs prepared by Pick n Pay and toiletries including soap, sanitary pads, and toothpaste, amongst other items to the almost 200 learners of Oruuua Primary School, as well as two beef carcasses for the school’s feeding programme.

The subsidy that the school receives from government is not adequate to cover all the school’s needs. This shortfall is covered by the community, parents and donors.

Located in the Ovitoto district, Oruuua Primary School is a nearby neighbour to Midgard, a property in the O&L Leisure portfolio, and the donation valued at N$60 000 was carried out in an effort to build stronger neighbourly ties between them.

Patron of Oruuua Primary School, Berthold Mukuahima, extended his thanks to the O&L Group for their donation, which he said would go a long way in supplementing what the community, which mainly depends on subsistence farming, contributes to the school.

Mukuahima also stressed the importance of strong partnerships. “Aside from these donations, I would like to emphasise one point and it is the fact that Ovitoto and Midgard share a common border on the eastern side of Ovitoto. Sharing this border requires us to have good neighbourliness. I believe that I speak on behalf of the community here that we must continue to maintain the good relationships that prevail between Midgard and Ovitoto community.”

O&L Leisure Managing Director (MD), Norbert Wurm, shared similar sentiments and said that in difficult times it is especially important for neighbours to support each other.

“The land of Midgard and Ovitoto will remain here forever and so, especially during tough times, we need to continue looking to the future together. We must not forget that as neighbours we need to respect, help and support each other, which is why we are here today,” Wurm said.

School principal Tjandero Tjituka extended his thanks to Mukuahima for introducing the school to the corporate community. “Your efforts yielded this big donation. To Ohlthaver & List, your donation is a great answer to the needs of our children and the girl child in particular.”

Closing the proceedings was member of the Oruuua Primary School board, Raymo Kapuuo, who said: “We are very grateful for the O&L Group’s generosity during this difficult economic time and the harsh situations that were brought by this pandemic, and that you have found it important to reach out and give a hand of assistance here. As a school board and the sole representatives of the parents on school matters, we sincerely appreciate this welcome gesture and look forward to fruitful relations with the O&L Group.”



