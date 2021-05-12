Government in catch 22 on NBC

12 May 2021 | Local News

While acknowledging that the majority of Namibians rely on the national broadcaster for information, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila conceded that government cannot meet its employees’ wage demands.
The premier made these remarks at the Eros Airport on Tuesday in response to queries from Nampa on government’s seriousness in addressing the industrial action which has seen Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) workers down tools since 22 April.
The workers are demanding better working conditions, salaries and benefits and permanent employment for at least 150 employees who have been on month-to-month contracts for over five years.

Rock, hard place
NBC finds itself between a rock and hard place as far as its finances are concerned, as its budgetary allocation was slashed from N$334.1 million to N$127.5 million - a 62% decrease from the previous financial year - during the current financial year.
This amount is a drop in the ocean for an entity whose monthly operational costs stand at N$32 million, its management argues.
NBC’s annual operational cost amounts to N$386.2 million, of which N$263 million goes to salaries, N$79.5 million is for direct operations, N$13.4 million for repairs and maintenance, N$29 million for support facilities and N$1.7 million for finance costs.
Asked if the government was in the financial position to make up for the shortfall, the premier was evasive. “The economic and financial position of our country is now known to all of us through the various reports that Government has released and analysis conducted even by independent institutions in our country,” she said. However, “we are committed to finding a solution soon, so that NBC will be able to play its due role in our country’s development.” – Nampa

Similar News

 

Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship for Delgado-Lühl twins

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

2 days ago - 11 May 2021 | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

Talks on rate discount for the elderly

1 week ago - 05 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek Rate Payers Association (WRRA) paid a courtesy call on Windhoek Mayor Dr Job Amupanda last week, where the association called on the City...

Windhoek +30 Declaration adopted

1 week ago - 04 May 2021 | Local News

The Windhoek +30 Declaration was adopted on Monday during a conference held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and World Press Freedom...

CoW erven sale in May

2 weeks ago - 28 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means of tender in...

Keeping girls in school – one pad at a...

2 weeks ago - 27 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] youngster has decided to stand up and fight against girls leaving school due to their menstrualcycle and them not being able to...

Pension on wheels launched

3 weeks ago - 18 April 2021 | Local News

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) launched their pension on wheels truck that is a full mobile office, equipped to withstand harsh road conditions. It...

CoW adapting, planning for sustainable future

4 weeks ago - 14 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the amount of challenges the City of Windhoek faces, Council has the responsibility to adaptand plan for a more sustainable future.According to...

‘Windhoek has delivered nothing’ - Amupanda

1 month - 11 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda says he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plotsare serviced at Goreangab Extension Four.The project forms part of...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Government in catch 22 on...

22 hours ago | Local News

While acknowledging that the majority of Namibians rely on the national broadcaster for information, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila conceded that government cannot meet its employees’...

Murorua takes over BAN reigns

23 hours ago | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced that Nedbank chief executive Martha Murorua has taken over the reigns as chair from Ester Kali, CEO of...

Bowling on a roll

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) president Michael Wells has expressed his pleasure at the improved performance of players at the recently held Namibia National Bowling Championships.The...

Virtual international training for local...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Sports

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve...

Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest...

1 day - 12 May 2021 | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance...

Fire safety measures every homeowner...

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Disasters

The recent blaze that unfolded along the Cape’s iconic Table Mountain was a reminder of the very real threat fire poses to homeowners. It is...

Conservancy feeds their own children

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Society

For a second consecutive year, members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy are using part of their income to provide food to all registered schools and...

More support of Nam’s sustainable...

1 day - 11 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and German ambassador Herbert Beck signed an agreement on financial cooperation for loans between the two countries earlier this week.The...

Load More