Governor warns residents not to relax

Khomas region governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said although there is a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the region in the past few weeks, the public should still stick to health protocols.

She said a steady decline in the number of cases have been recorded in the region from over 1000 cases daily to less than 100, which she highlighted is a major progress that everybody should be proud of in the region. “But the public should not think Covid-19 has disappeared as everybody is well aware of how lives have been lost in the region this year due to the pandemic.”

She said that since the advent of Covid-19 in Namibia, Khomas has lost 822 people due to the virus. “Hence, we need to be vigilant and cautious as this enemy is still living among us,” she cautioned.

Regarding the vaccination programme in the region, McLeod-Katjirua said 66 470 people have been vaccinated so far, for both first and second doses, with the daily number of people taking vaccines which has increased after the vaccination sites were increased from four to 15 in the region.

She added that the daily vaccine uptake before the vaccination centres were increased, was 1 059 people, and after the vaccination sites were increased, the number went up to 2 440 people. These records are mostly for Sinopharm, which was the only vaccine available as from 13 July 2021. However, with the arrival of AstraZeneca on 8 August 2021, the daily uptake is expected to increase to the targeted number of 936 per day in order to reach the target number of 286 641 by March 2022. – Nampa



