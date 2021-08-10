Governor warns residents not to relax

10 August 2021 | Health

Khomas region governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said although there is a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the region in the past few weeks, the public should still stick to health protocols.
She said a steady decline in the number of cases have been recorded in the region from over 1000 cases daily to less than 100, which she highlighted is a major progress that everybody should be proud of in the region. “But the public should not think Covid-19 has disappeared as everybody is well aware of how lives have been lost in the region this year due to the pandemic.”
She said that since the advent of Covid-19 in Namibia, Khomas has lost 822 people due to the virus. “Hence, we need to be vigilant and cautious as this enemy is still living among us,” she cautioned.
Regarding the vaccination programme in the region, McLeod-Katjirua said 66 470 people have been vaccinated so far, for both first and second doses, with the daily number of people taking vaccines which has increased after the vaccination sites were increased from four to 15 in the region.
She added that the daily vaccine uptake before the vaccination centres were increased, was 1 059 people, and after the vaccination sites were increased, the number went up to 2 440 people. These records are mostly for Sinopharm, which was the only vaccine available as from 13 July 2021. However, with the arrival of AstraZeneca on 8 August 2021, the daily uptake is expected to increase to the targeted number of 936 per day in order to reach the target number of 286 641 by March 2022. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Vaccination station heads to the coast

13 hours ago | Health

The first drive-through and walk-in vaccination station at the coast will open on 17 August 2021 in Walvis Bay, and move to Swakopmund on 31...

Mass media vaccination campaign launched

2 days ago - 08 August 2021 | Health

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Friday launched a mass media Covid-19 vaccination campaign aimed at creating awareness and educating the public about the importance of...

Boost for Bel Esprit post-Covid unit

6 days ago - 05 August 2021 | Health

“We are extremely grateful to the FirstRand Namibia HOPE Fund for their generous support and look forward to being able to concentrate our efforts to...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

1 week ago - 03 August 2021 | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

ICU bed occupancy reduced by half

1 week ago - 02 August 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the hospital bed occupancy rate, especially in intensive care units, has significantly improved in most of the regions, following a...

Book your cancer screening now

1 week ago - 02 August 2021 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday (5 August 2021), when screenings are carried out for...

#LoveProtects

1 week ago - 30 July 2021 | Health

The office of First Lady Monica Geingos in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services has set up a mobile psychosocial support centre...

WCH field hospital commissioned

1 week ago - 30 July 2021 | Health

A new 70-bed capacity field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the Windhoek Central Hospital was commissioned on Thursday.The facility is an initiative by the Namibia...

Further medical donations from Germany

2 weeks ago - 28 July 2021 | Health

The governments of Namibia and Germany announced the arrival of a further consignment of medical supplies from that country to assist with government’s efforts to...

Testing for Covid: How its done

2 weeks ago - 28 July 2021 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] recent public outcry regarding false positives and negatives in Covid-19 testing Dr Iyaloo Konstantinus of the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) shed...

Latest News

Sniffing out trouble

1 hour ago | Crime

Four highly-trained dogs arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport from the Netherlands on Sunday, with the sole purpose of combating wildlife crime in Namibia.Old...

Motinga takes the lead at...

1 hour ago | Banking

Daniel Motinga has been appointed as the Public Sector Head for both RMB and FNB Namibia, as of 1 September 2021. “Motinga will also be...

Questions every seller should ask...

1 hour ago | Life Style

Selling property is one of the biggest financial transactions a person can make. Having the best possible service during these complicated transactions will ensure the...

Olympian’s achievements make us all...

2 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Emilia NzuziWhere were you when our girls walked out onto the track in Tokyo for the 200 metres final? Glued to your radio,...

Pandemic batters pre-Covid 19 tourism...

13 hours ago | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] August 2021 United Nations report on Namibian tourism documents the extreme plunge of the sector’s optimism for the future in the aftermath...

Vaccination station heads to the...

13 hours ago | Health

The first drive-through and walk-in vaccination station at the coast will open on 17 August 2021 in Walvis Bay, and move to Swakopmund on 31...

Singende vriende reik liedjie uit

13 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Meer as ’n dekade gelede het Casper Stone en Ruan Xen weergawes van bekende liedjies by kroeë, troues en funksies gespeel vir ’n ekstra inkomste....

Governor warns residents not to...

1 day - 10 August 2021 | Health

Khomas region governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said although there is a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the region in the past...

CoW warns about veld fires

1 day - 10 August 2021 | Disasters

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has pleaded with residents to be extra cautious when handling fire and to help in curbing the veld fire that...

Load More