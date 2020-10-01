Gowaseb to race London Marathon virtually

Local male wheelchair racer Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday competes in the virtual London Marathon.

Gowaseb, who participates in the F53-54 and T54 categories, will compete in a 42.2km race on the B1 in Windhoek against a host of international T54 men's wheelchair racing competitors who will be taking part in the race from their locales.

Namibia National Paralympic Committee (NNPC) secretary general, Michael Hamukwaya, said that this will be the first major international participation for a Namibian para-athlete since the State of Emergency was implemented in March.

“We are very proud to see Gowaseb participating in this event. It is the first time that a Namibian wheelchair racer will be taking part in the London Marathon, which is an achievement for the NNPC, as it’s moving forward with the new sport code at an elite level,” he said.

He added that one of the challenges they face as an organisation is a lack of funds. “Gowaseb is supposed to do this race indoor on a wheelchair racing roller, but these training and warm-up rollers are expensive at around £1 400 (N$30 400). The NNPC could not buy it for any of our wheelchair racing athletes as it is expensive and we do not have the funds at the moment,” Hamukwaya said.

He said that the technology to run this race will also be a bit of challenge on Sunday.

The race starts at 08:00 at the Katutura Youth Complex near Independence arena where it also finishes. From the Youth Complex, Gowaseb will ride to Independence Avenue then the Western Bypass where he aims to complete the full course of 42.2km.

Hamukwaya said they are hoping for Gowaseb to complete the course in a better time, but his personal safety on the road will be the main priority. – Nampa

