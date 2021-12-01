Green for go

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.

The traffic lights were erected at the intersections of Otjomuise Road with Eveline and Claudius Kandovazu Streets; Otjomuise Road with Beijing Street; and Otjomuise Road and Bonn Street.

While switching on the traffic lights, Amupanda thanked the “friends of Windhoek”, the Road Fund Administration and the Roads Authority for funding the project, while calling for future cooperation to improve the roads in the City.

The project, which commenced in August 2021, came at a cost of N$2.29 million of which N$1.6 million was contributed by the Roads Authority and Road Fund Administration, while the City funded the remaining amount.

City of Windhoek employees carried out the installation of traffic lights with the assistance of a contractor in civil work. The upgrading of the intersections is expected to improve traffic flow and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists on the Otjomuise Road.

