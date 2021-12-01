Green for go

01 December 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.
The traffic lights were erected at the intersections of Otjomuise Road with Eveline and Claudius Kandovazu Streets; Otjomuise Road with Beijing Street; and Otjomuise Road and Bonn Street.
While switching on the traffic lights, Amupanda thanked the “friends of Windhoek”, the Road Fund Administration and the Roads Authority for funding the project, while calling for future cooperation to improve the roads in the City.
The project, which commenced in August 2021, came at a cost of N$2.29 million of which N$1.6 million was contributed by the Roads Authority and Road Fund Administration, while the City funded the remaining amount.
City of Windhoek employees carried out the installation of traffic lights with the assistance of a contractor in civil work. The upgrading of the intersections is expected to improve traffic flow and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists on the Otjomuise Road.

Similar News

 

Inwoners eis skadevergoeding

1 week ago - 23 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] 40 gesinne in Katutura se Damara-lokasie het skade aan elektriese toestelle gely weens ’n “tegniese fout”.Tydens die vervanging van ’n transformator deur...

Alternative route for trucks over the festive season

1 week ago - 23 November 2021 | Infrastructure

The Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, temporarily banned the use of delivery vehicles and buses weighing more than five tons on the B2...

Keeping Ongos connected

2 weeks ago - 16 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect signed a commercial connectivity agreement on 10 November, confirming that Paratus will be the technology / infrastructure partner to bring...

Construction starts on second phase of airport road

2 weeks ago - 15 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] billion dollar donation by China Aid will be used to build the second phase of the new bypass to Hosea Kutako International...

Paratus, MTN sign national roaming agreement

3 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and MTN Namibia announced that they have signed a national roaming agreement.The agreement gives Paratus and MTN customers countrywide the benefit of the...

Speak now or forever hold your peace

4 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said it will allow the public to submit objections to names on its land waiting list, so that those who...

Housing waiting list progresses

4 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek City Council last week received feedback on the waiting list for low-income families who have applied for land and housing in...

Three-storey dwelling causes consternation

4 weeks ago - 03 November 2021 | Infrastructure

Yolanda NelAn urgent application was brought to the High Court earlier this year, after the City of Windhoek(CoW) on 30 January 2020 and the Minister...

SDFN hands over OKH houses

1 month - 25 October 2021 | Infrastructure

Minister of rural and urban development Erastus Uutoni handed over 20 new houses to members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) at the...

Hoofstad ’n sanitêre tydbom

1 month - 05 October 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] nedersettings in die hoofstad sal heel moontlik eendag met ’n lelike skok wakker word as die munisipaliteit nie vinnig beweeg om genoegsame...

Latest News

Municipality plays musical chairs

10 hours ago | Local News

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Affirmative Repositioning’s (AR) 11th-hour announcement yesterday that they will abstain from council election means a majority group of eight...

Ride the Ridges launched

12 hours ago | Sports

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new uniquethree-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to...

Chelsi a Child of the...

12 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Walvis Bay • [email protected] Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition wasrevealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.Chelsi Shikongo who...

Muteka joins OM as Human...

12 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Savvy retirement

16 hours ago | Opinion

An unknown author once said, “retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials; much to live on and much to live for”.“With the Government Institutions...

Chill with Windhoek Express

16 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Security company owner, supervisor settle...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Otjiwarongo security company owner and supervisor charged with the murder of a Zimbabwean woodcarver in 2020, agreed settle with the man’s widow...

Green for go

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda yesterday switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road.The traffic lights were erected at the intersections...

Drikus versus Konny … or...

1 day - 01 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] to 1 100 cyclists are expected to participate in the Nedbank Desert Dash ultra-mountain bike marathon over 393km from Windhoek to Swakopmund...

Load More