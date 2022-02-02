Green hydrogen in the spotlight

A panel discussion on the issues, challenges & opportunities to develop green hydrogen in Namibia is hosted at the Scientific Society next week, when experts Dr Detlof von Oertzen, Jacky Scholtz, two representatives of the Legal Assistence Centre and Robert McGregor discuss financial implications, energy and infrastructure issues and legal requirements relating to the topic.

Hydrogen is the most abundant chemical element on the planet; it is present in 75 % of matter. However, we never find it alone, but in the company of other chemical elements such as oxygen forming water or carbon forming organic compounds.

Humanity has long used it as a raw material in the chemical industry or metallurgy and as a fuel, but because it cannot be taken directly from nature in its pure state, it needs to “manufacture” it. And it is the very method that we use to obtain hydrogen that determines whether that hydrogen is a clean, sustainable fuel or not.

When we talk about green hydrogen, we mean hydrogen that has been obtained without generating pollutant emissions, i.e. sustainable hydrogen. A fuel that is already being presented as the key energy vector for achieving global decarbonisation and fulfilling the commitments made for 2050 in the fight against climate change.

However, nothing is without its drawbacks.



Panellists

Dr Detlof von Oertzen is an independent scientific and technical consultant, holding a PhD in high-energy nuclear physics and an MBA (Advanced) with a focus on finance. He is also the director of VO Consulting, which is a specialist consulting firm active in the energy, environment and radiation protection sectors.

In his consulting career spanning across more than 25 years, Von Oertzen has worked in numerous multi-disciplinary teams and as member of international expert groups, including for international bodies such as the UNDP, World Bank, GEF, GIZ and IAEA, numerous African authorities and institutions (ministries, regulators and development agencies), as well as major mining (e.g. AREVA, Bannerman, CGNPC, Deep Yellow, Reptile Uranium and Swakop Uranium) and energy sector players, such as the Australian Greenhouse Office, NamPower, Electricity Control Board and various Rural Electrification Agencies, where he has led and/or participated in specialist studies and assessments in his fields of expertise.

Jacky Scholz is a legal consultant with more than 20 years’ experience. She holds a B.Iuris, LLB and LLM degree from the University of Pretoria. She has mainly specialised in regulated industries with focus on the energy, petroleum and communication sectors. She is a multi-skilled consultant and has worked on a great variety of projects.

Scholtz is also familiar with the industries in various SADC countries due to the interaction of her clients in this region. From 2004 to 2007, she was Manager: Corporate and Legal Services with the ECB and she continues to consult for the ECB on a variety of energy matters.

In the past five years, Scholtz was extensively involved in a number of projects relating to enforcement mechanisms (Swaziland’s electricity regulator, CRAN and ECB). This experience provides her with a thorough understanding of the role regulatory instruments (such as acts, regulations, rules and licence conditions) within the broader context of regulated industries.

A limited number of participants will be able to join discussion, however it will be broadcast via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/8023841980.

It takes place on Tuesday, 8 February at 19:00.



