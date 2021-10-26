Green, inclusive development to rebuild economy

26 October 2021 | International

Development cooperation is an important cornerstone of the German-Namibian partnership, as was highlighted by the visit of the German delegation of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development on the occasion of the 2021 government negotiations between the Republic of Namibia and the Federal Republic of Germany, on 20 and 21 October in Windhoek.
Since independence, the German government has supported the economic, social and ecological development of Namibia with various programs and activities. At this year’s negotiations, Germany committed additional support of €242 million (around N$4.17 billion) as grants and loans for bilateral technical and financial cooperation.
The sustainable development goals of the Agenda 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, together with the National Development Plan 5, form the backbone for structuring the Namibian-German development cooperation.
The head of the German delegation, Alois Schneider (Head of the Division Southern Africa) confirmed the commitment of the German government to support Namibia in its endeavour to achieve sustainable development and inclusive green growth to reach the common goal of overcoming poverty and inequality.

Focal Areas of Development Cooperation are:
• Sustainable economic development, including private sector development and vocational training;
• Natural resource management, including support to protected areas and rural communities;
• Inclusive and sustainable urban development, addressing the urgent need for action in informal urban settlements.
In addition, important investments in water and renewable energy infrastructure are being supported to improve the access of the Namibian population to these basic services while at the same time contributing to climate protection and adaptation.

