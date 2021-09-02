Green Week supports vulnerable communities

Food insecurity in Namibia has increased dramatically, and hundreds of thousands of people in vulnerable communities need help.

Vegetable gardening is an important method of securing a sustainable supply of nutritious food for a majority of communities, supported by organisations that Capricorn Group has partnered with through the Capricorn Foundation.

Therefore, Capricorn Group initiated a Green Week from Monday, 30 August to Thursday, 2 September 2021, were employees visited four community projects in and around Windhoek’s informal settlements in a bid to help improve the livelihoods of the communities and create sustainable green produce, by establishing vegetable gardens and tending to existing gardens.

Almost 50 employees volunteered their afternoons this week, putting in hours of shifts, with different enthusiastic teams arriving every day in these communities. They got their hands dirty digging and preparing the soil, planting various seeds like leafy spinach, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, carrots, beetroot and potatoes, whilst creating fun garden signs and engage with community members.



Reaching out

The community projects that were visited were Sofia’s Soup Kitchen and Otjomuise Primary School, identified by community outreach partner Imago Dei; as well as a S.P.E.S (Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support) supported pre-primary school. Throughout all visits to the respective projects, the coordinators echoed the same concern that unemployment is on the rise, which also means an increase in poverty and food insecurity.

“One thing I know for sure is that this garden will put a smile on the childrens’ faces. Soon they will look forward to a multi-nutrient plate of food produced from our own garden. Thank you Capricorn,” said Awie Saal, Principal of Otjomuise Primary School.

“As Capricorn Group employees, we continuously look for opportunities to make a positive difference in our communities to ensure a lasting and sustainable impact,” Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, Marlize Horn said.

Some of the organisations are also hoping to start creating a source of revenue from the sale of vegetables to support their community. There is a lot in store for these organisations, and everybody is looking forward to the first harvest.

