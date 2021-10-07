Grim Amnesty report attracts government attention

07 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]

Government say they are eager to study and apply the recommendations contained in a grim Amnesty International report detailing widespread human rights violations against Namibian San and the resulting surge of tuberculosis.
“The report comes at a time as interventions to combat tuberculosis in Namibia generally, and among the San in particular, are being intensified,” health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe said during at launch of the Amnesty report on Wednesday.
“[The report] will serve to contribute to the efforts being made in this area,” he assured panelists at the launch.
Nangombe stressed that ultimately “we are all aiming for the same goal. The improvement of the living standards and the health of the populations stated in the report.”
He said government will engage with Amnesty and share current interventions and programmes to address TB and multi-drug resistant (MDR-TB) among marginalised communities. “As we engage with the report, as it goes to inform our interventions, we will definitely reach the targets and objectives we have set for ourselves.”
Human rights advocate Herbert Jauch said “the report can provide government with an important tool to systematically redress the inequalities that exist – provided that there is the political will to do so”.
He cautioned that “this will also entail making the necessary resources available instead of merely pushing the austerity agenda.”
The Amnesty report paints a grim picture of the high rate of TB and MDR-TB - 40% higher than the already steep national average - among Namibian San, and the multitude of human rights issues linked to those statistics.

Post-independence
“The most striking finding is that such terrible conditions exist 31 years after independence when some of these long-standing inequalities should have been addressed, at least to a significant extent,” Jauch said.
Frans Doeseb, a San from the Omaheke region, said a crucial step forward is to accept that San are not a historical and tourism curiosity or showpiece. “We are human beings, we have dignity. Our politicians talk about equality. But when we adopt equal treatment, we are still left behind.”
Amnesty regional researcher Mandipa Machacha said “at the heart of the report is human rights. TB is a human rights issue”.
She said the disease is “always a very good indication of where there is a lack of human rights. People who experience TB often experience human rights violations on a daily basis. People who are the most marginalised and discriminated against also have the highest chances of contracting it. It really is a disease of poverty and inequality.”
“This report situates the context of a group of people in southern Africa that continue to experience marginality, discrimination and absolute neglect by governments and others that have the power to direct resources,” Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International regional director, said.

Forgotten
A lead Amnesty researcher for the report, Muleya Mwananyanda, said her team’s work on the ground exposed them to the stark economic and social divide between the San and other populations within Namibia.
“The minute you get to Drimiopsis, a resettlement camp where the San people have been resettled, it is a completely different world. And the discrimination, as well as the under-resourcing in those areas, hits you. It’s a very, very difficult sight to see.”
She said the report shows “the lack of respect afforded to the San, by government in particular” who has not yet ratified international conventions on indigenous and tribal peoples rights to ensure constitutional and domestic protections. “That has pushed them further into a hole.”
Another critical issues is a lack of including San in relevant consultations on social and developmental programmes.
She said many San in Namibia live so remotely, and in such “inconceivable” living conditions that they are “almost a forgotten people. It shows you that TB is a disease of poverty.”

Similar News

 

Fight against HIV continues

11 hours ago | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Eye clinic gets N$1.5 million

4 days ago - 04 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek [email protected] Namdia Foundation handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography machine as part of a N$1.5 million donation to the Windhoek Eye Clinic on Friday.The...

Poor women hardest hit by abortion ban

1 week ago - 30 September 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] strong evidence that restrictive abortion laws disproportionately harm impoverished Black women, pro-choice activists face an uphill battle to meet and discuss Namibia’s...

Breast cancer and the elderly: Is radiation necessary?

1 week ago - 29 September 2021 | Health

Dr Justus ApffelstaedtDownscaling of treatment has been a buzzword in breast cancer treatment for the last couple of years. It means that medical, surgical and...

More AZ vax for Nam

1 week ago - 28 September 2021 | Health

Chargé d’Affaires of the German embassy Andreas Götze handed over 200 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on 22 September to health minister Kalumbi...

Pfizer vaccines arrive, thanks to US

1 week ago - 28 September 2021 | Health

The US embassy in Windhoek announced the donation of 100 620 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the US government’s global efforts...

250 beds planned for Ramatex

2 weeks ago - 21 September 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] new emergency care unit at Ramatex will have a bed capacity of about 200, as well as 50 beds for the hospital's...

Omaheke: Misinformation hampering vaccinations

2 weeks ago - 20 September 2021 | Health

Governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate said the region is struggling to convince inhabitants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to conspiracy theories and...

Vaccination station heads to the coast

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Health

The first drive-through and walk-in vaccination station at the coast will open on 17 August 2021 in Walvis Bay, and move to Swakopmund on 31...

Governor warns residents not to relax

1 month - 10 August 2021 | Health

Khomas region governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said although there is a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the region in the past...

Latest News

Fuse remains in the oil...

9 hours ago | Environment

Kavango • [email protected] denies that it is now allegedly trying to bribe community leaders with favours and gifts in the form of social assistance to...

GIPF hits the road

11 hours ago | Economics

The Omaheke region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF)...

Paving the way to Israel

11 hours ago | Sports

Namibian Esport athletes went head-to-head with countries in the African region during the Global Regional Games for the chance to participate in IESF’s 13th Esports...

Ten millionth educational booklet printed

11 hours ago | Education

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) was entrusted with the printing and distribution of National Educational Support Study Materials – a venture that began during lockdown last...

Fight against HIV continues

11 hours ago | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Parliament to host public hearings...

11 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] in favour of reproductive justice and abortion law reform and those battling to retain Namibia’s restrictive abortion law will be given a...

Voice of Namibia finale on...

12 hours ago | Events

This year's search for the country's best singing voice comes to an end tomorrow night when the winner of the fourth season of the Voice...

Internal discord in the tourism...

12 hours ago | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum (NTTF) and its founder Nrupesh Soni have been making headlines for months - and not always for...

Chani meets the president

1 day - 07 October 2021 | Events

Miss Supranational, Chanique Rabe, had the honour of being invited to a meeting with Namibian President Hage Geingob.Accompanied by the members of the Miss Supranational...

Load More