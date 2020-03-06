GRN tired of NBC empty promises

06 March 2020 | Ministries

Information minister Stanley Simataa said government is running out of patience over the NBC leadership's promises to turn around the financial fortunes of the entity.
He was reacting to questions on what government’s plan is with the state-broadcaster which has struggled to prudently use and account for public resources following an adverse audit opinion a 2017/18 audit report by Auditor General Junias Kandjeke.
According to Kandjeke’s office, NBC has been receiving adverse audit opinions since 2011, something that worries Simataa and by extension, Cabinet.
One of the alarming findings made by Kandjeke is the fact that the corporation has “no assets supporting liability for post-retirement medical aid benefit fund amounting to N$348 174 000”. This means NBC has no finances reserved for its employees' post-retirement medical aid benefit for the period under review.
The minister said that a time should come when NBC’s leadership succeeds and takes the corporation out of the “messy” situation. “We are tired of hearing this song ‘we are attending to it’. There should come a time when they will succeed,” Simataa said.
However, he did add that most of NBC’s issues are historical and said successive NBC regimes have done their best with the limited resources at their disposal. More so, he noted that NBC’s challenges are multifaceted, chief of which is inadequate funding from government. “The level at which NBC is funded is not adequate to enable it to carry out its legal mandate,” he said. “For as long as the mandate [of NBC] remains the same, it will [continue] to rely on the government for funding.”
Among the immediate challenges facing the state-broadcaster, Simataa said, is its bloated employee structure. According to Simataa, 80% of NBC’s staff complement do not add value to the entity. “Only 20% carry the entire weight of the organisation,” he said.
Government will look at modalities on how to address this imbalance, without laying off NBC staff, he said, adding that there are a lot of “inefficiencies” at the broadcaster. – Nampa

