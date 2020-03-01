Groot Aub JSS hosts athletics champs

01 March 2020 | Education

After the absence of two years, Groot Aub Junior Secondary School held its athletics championships on Saturday in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups.
The championships saw spectators (most of them parents) on their feet, with Elsa Petrus (Junior Victrix Lodurum), Juninho Snyders (Junior Victor Lodurum), Roux-Che Claasen (Senior Victrix Lodurum) and Zinedine Willemse (Senior Victor Lodurum) winning these awards.
Petrus won the 1 500 metres (m) and 400m run, while she came second in the 100m sprint in the girls U/15 category. Snyders scooped the 100m, 200m and 400m items for boys U/15.
Claasen had no match in the girls’ U/19 category, after she made a clean slate in the 100m, 200m and 400m sprints, while Willemse won the boys’ U/19 1 500m and 100m runs.

Highlights
Other winners include Herolise van Wyk who scooped the 100m and 200m sprints for the U/15 girls, while Jeromino Koch won the 1 500m run.
In the girls’ U/17 category, Maria Khawaxas won the 1 500m, while Bianca Abrahams won the 400m and 200m sprints, and Lekisha van Rooi won the 100m sprint.
Ricardo Isaacks (1 500m and 100m), Morris !Gaeb (400m), and Brayton Stumpfe (200m) were the winners in the boys U/17 category, while the girls U/19 saw Maria Shivute winning the 1 500m. Sylvano Pieterse (400m) and Denzil So-|Ôabeb (200m) were the top male athletes in the U/19 age group.
In the field items, Mentoline Hansen won the girls long jump, while Lee-Roy ǂAiaseb won the boys' category. The boys U/17 category was won by Collin Kwere, who jumped an impressive 4.95m.
Speaking to Nampa after the event, principal Isak De Groot said it was a memorable day for the learners and school staff. “Today will go down as one of the best days yet, although parent involvement was not satisfactory. I urge parents to support their children in extra-curricular activities, as sports stimulates a person’s brain.” – Nampa

