Groot Aub still facing water challenges

28 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that have been working on a way to find lasting solutions to the water supply interruptions at Groot Aub.
In a media statement, the City said it has come to their attention that Groot Aub in the Windhoek Rural Constituency has not had water for at least eight days.
The CoW said that water-supply interruptions to the settlement were a recurring problem since the settlement was placed under the management of the Khomas Regional Council. However, the City has been working hard to find lasting solutions since it was handed the responsibility to take over its management in 2017.
City CEO Robert Kahimise said while working on a lasting solution, interim measures were introduced to ease the problem. “The City installed seven water tanks at Groot Aub to supplement the water from boreholes in the area to ensure that the community has sufficient water.”
He added that with the challenge of the City having only one mobile water tanker that is used to fill up all other installed tanks within the municipal boundaries, a schedule had been set to ensure that all tanks are re-filled at least once a week.
Groot Aub tanks are refilled every Friday.
He said that to ensure the settlement does not run out of water, the City withdrew and availed one of its fire engines to assist in transporting water to Groot Aub three times a week. “However, this is a temporary measure while we look for further assistance with possible tankers that will help us to provide water frequently.”
In the meantime, the City is busy rehabilitating old boreholes at the settlement that should be operational soon.

Similar News

 

Residents warned against annexing boreholes

2 days ago - 27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of the Aminuis constituency in the Omaheke region have been warned not to build structures around the drilled boreholes in the villages of the...

The cost of Covid: Windhoek residents struggling

2 days ago - 27 July 2020 | Infrastructure

As part of steps to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the City of Windhoek (CoW) opened water taps for residents with unsettled municipal bills...

Construction in full swing at new US embassy

5 days ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

American ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, welcomed deputy foreign minister Jenelly Matundu and Windhoek mayor of Windhoek Fransina Kahungu to a site of the new...

Formal market informal traders

6 days ago - 23 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has identified a master plan for the development of infrastructure for informal traders in a bid to boost the informal...

Lighting up Katutura

2 weeks ago - 14 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek has invested N$15 million in electrifying 1 200 households in the informal settlements, commissioned in Katutura on Monday by minister of...

Airport expansion: Cabinet satisfied with progress

2 weeks ago - 13 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The cabinet committee overseeing the expansion of Hosea Kutako International Airport is satisfied with the progress made so far, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced...

Some security for informal residents

1 month - 26 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek will hand over 20 000 acknowledgement certificates of occupation to residents living in informal settlements as part of the municipality’s 2020...

Nam’s roads tops - again

1 month - 24 June 2020 | Infrastructure

Namibia can once again boast that it has the best road infrastructure in Africa, as stated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road...

NAC says it is ‘on course’

1 month - 23 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is cleaning up its house and is in discussions about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the Namibian aviation...

N$10 million for affordable housing

1 month - 15 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) received N$10 million for the 2020/21 financial year to deliver affordable houses countrywide, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni...

Latest News

International relations’ office being fumigated

29th of July 15:26 | Health

The ministry of international relations and cooperation is fumigating its building as a precautionary measure to ensure that Covid-19 health protocols are adhered to.A circular...

Tents and more for Twaloloka

29th of July 15:18 | Disasters

Namibia Breweries Limited today handed over a donation of 450 tents to the value of N$1 103 549 to the Walvis Bay Town Council and...

Schools’ readiness assessed online

29th of July 15:10 | Education

The ministry of education is undertaking an online assessment in all 14 regions to determine if schools are prepared to resume with face-to-face classes for...

Workshop for young entrepreneurs

22 hours ago | Business

The One Economy Foundation recently hosted the first part of its Covid-19 Survival Kit workshop for young entrepreneurs to discuss challenges they currently face.In a...

Groot Aub still facing water...

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that have been working on a way to find lasting solutions to the water supply interruptions at Groot Aub.In...

CoW retains telecommunication license

1 day - 28 July 2020 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] the fact that an unauthorised person made the application on behalf of the City of Windhoek (CoW) for a telecommunication license last...

Fraudsters still at it

1 day - 28 July 2020 | Crime

The reduction in physical shopping, together with social distancing and a heightened awareness of personal safety, have made online shopping our go-to place for retail...

Coping with financial anxiety

1 day - 28 July 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Alna BooysenCovid-19 has led to many people struggling with financial anxiety and high stress levels due to mounting expenses, reduced household income and...

What happens when your landlord...

1 day - 28 July 2020 | Life Style

The current strain on household incomes as a result of the lockdown has led some landlords to making the decision to cash in on their...

Load More