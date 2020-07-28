Groot Aub still facing water challenges

A dwelling at Groot Aub. Photo Wikipedia

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that have been working on a way to find lasting solutions to the water supply interruptions at Groot Aub.

In a media statement, the City said it has come to their attention that Groot Aub in the Windhoek Rural Constituency has not had water for at least eight days.

The CoW said that water-supply interruptions to the settlement were a recurring problem since the settlement was placed under the management of the Khomas Regional Council. However, the City has been working hard to find lasting solutions since it was handed the responsibility to take over its management in 2017.

City CEO Robert Kahimise said while working on a lasting solution, interim measures were introduced to ease the problem. “The City installed seven water tanks at Groot Aub to supplement the water from boreholes in the area to ensure that the community has sufficient water.”

He added that with the challenge of the City having only one mobile water tanker that is used to fill up all other installed tanks within the municipal boundaries, a schedule had been set to ensure that all tanks are re-filled at least once a week.

Groot Aub tanks are refilled every Friday.

He said that to ensure the settlement does not run out of water, the City withdrew and availed one of its fire engines to assist in transporting water to Groot Aub three times a week. “However, this is a temporary measure while we look for further assistance with possible tankers that will help us to provide water frequently.”

In the meantime, the City is busy rehabilitating old boreholes at the settlement that should be operational soon.

