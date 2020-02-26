Growing one installation at a time

26 February 2020 | Business

Yolanda Nel – Windhoek entrepreneur Jakes Garoeb started an installation business from his home and already can’t keep up with the demand.
“I have been motivated to run this business and to take it to another level, so I would like to expand my business,” he says.
He currently does a number of installations, including CCTV cameras, alarm systems, full DSt installations and other small installations in the capital. “I have extensive experience in the installation industry and I have built a good relationship with Multichoice, the community and the customers,” he says proudly, adding that he has been asked to help train others in the same field.
“However, this has come with many challenges due to lack of financial resources. As the business evolved, I realized that I do not only want to provide installation services, but also want to venture in the sales and distribution of satellite dish and CCTV cameras,” he says.
Most of his clients want to buy a package that includes the product as well as installation. “Therefore, I have to buy it from a shop and resell it to the customer and do the installations.”
There is a very big need and want in this business, and this encouraged him to open his own store and start the sales and distribution of satellite dish, CCTV products and alarm systems.
Jakes is calling on investors to help expand his business to offer clients better service, as well as to train the youth to become independent as well. “I believe we can create a smoothly run business that would give substantial financial benefit to the development of Namibia.”
Jakes has a business plan ready for investors. He can be contacted on 081 205 7390.

Similar News

 

NUST receives big for careers workshop

1 week ago - 20 February 2020 | Business

FNB Namibia recently donated N$20 000 toward the NUST Career Starter Week (CSW) Workshop.The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and B360 Education Partnerships...

KAT-Active launches

2 weeks ago - 13 February 2020 | Business

KAT-Active launched the very first online shop for woman’s active wear in Namibia on 15 December last year and have created quite a stir since...

Recycled e-waste shows 100% growth

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2020 | Business

Yolanda Nel The equivalent of 10 000 computer monitors were recycled in Namibia in 2019, contributing to a 100% growth in the amount of electronic...

Your future in accounting starts here

2 weeks ago - 12 February 2020 | Business

Yolanda Nel Schools across the country have until 24 February to nominate six students that they feel have the potential to become Chartered Accountants or...

Erastus to lead Air Namibia for now

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2020 | Business

Air Namibia announced that their Chief Human Resources Officer Elia Erastus (photo) has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 11 February 2020 and...

Real estate at your fingertips

2 weeks ago - 11 February 2020 | Business

Green Enterprise Solutions and EstApp signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further develop the latter’s real estate software application to ensure Namibians have all...

Mentoring diamonds in the rough

2 weeks ago - 10 February 2020 | Business

Bank Windhoek has once again pledged its support to the Katuka Mentorship Programme.“Empowering women who are in business is why supporting the Katuka Mentorship Programme...

Gerard Butler loves his Windhoek

3 weeks ago - 06 February 2020 | Business

Windhoek Beer announced the launch of its latest campaign, which features Gerard Butler. The campaign aims to bring the brand's philosophy life through a witty...

More flights for Westair

1 month - 27 January 2020 | Business

Come mid-February, Fly Westair increases the number of weekly flights to Ondangwa, Oranjemund and Cape Town with two weekday flights per week. This new schedule...

Sharing stories of corporate success

1 month - 27 January 2020 | Business

As Namibia gears up for its three decades of independence, Heritage Branding and Marketing Namibia CC have embarked on a journey of documenting corporate success...

Latest News

Basketball coaches coached

28th of February 08:48 | Sports

Ten basketball coaches received certificates after completing an international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP), which was held in Windhoek over the past four months.The graduating...

Exhibition tourney for amateur boxers

28th of February 08:41 | Sports

The Funky Lab Namibian Police (NamPol) Boxing Club hosts an exhibition boxing tournament at Funky Lab Club and Restaurant in Windhoek on Saturday.Speaking the media...

Cars need speed control devices...

28th of February 08:33 | Motors

Acting secretary general of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) Youth League, Veparura Kandirikirira wants speed limiting and emergency braking technologies fitted in all cars...

Independence anniversary logo unveiled

28th of February 08:24 | Events

The deputy minister of information and communication technology (MICT) Engel Nawatiseb unveiled the 30th independence anniversary celebration logo and theme for the next five years...

No 5G for capital …...

28th of February 08:04 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] request to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the City of Windhoek for a 5G network connectivity...

Something to write home about

20 hours ago | Education

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) handed over stationery worth N$ 68 000 to seven schools on Wednesday. They are the Ndinoshisho Pre-Primary School; Okahandja...

Register title deeds in March

21 hours ago | Local News

Residents living in informal settlements who are possession of a title deeds have between 9 and 13 March to register their ownership.In a notice by...

Big bucks for hooking the...

22 hours ago | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Growing what you eat

23 hours ago | Local News

Seventeen people have completed a course in permaculture at Farm Okukuna in Windhoek.This was the third course offered by the facility situated at the Goreangab...

Load More