Growing one installation at a time

Jakes Garoeb

Yolanda Nel – Windhoek entrepreneur Jakes Garoeb started an installation business from his home and already can’t keep up with the demand.

“I have been motivated to run this business and to take it to another level, so I would like to expand my business,” he says.

He currently does a number of installations, including CCTV cameras, alarm systems, full DSt installations and other small installations in the capital. “I have extensive experience in the installation industry and I have built a good relationship with Multichoice, the community and the customers,” he says proudly, adding that he has been asked to help train others in the same field.

“However, this has come with many challenges due to lack of financial resources. As the business evolved, I realized that I do not only want to provide installation services, but also want to venture in the sales and distribution of satellite dish and CCTV cameras,” he says.

Most of his clients want to buy a package that includes the product as well as installation. “Therefore, I have to buy it from a shop and resell it to the customer and do the installations.”

There is a very big need and want in this business, and this encouraged him to open his own store and start the sales and distribution of satellite dish, CCTV products and alarm systems.

Jakes is calling on investors to help expand his business to offer clients better service, as well as to train the youth to become independent as well. “I believe we can create a smoothly run business that would give substantial financial benefit to the development of Namibia.”

Jakes has a business plan ready for investors. He can be contacted on 081 205 7390.

