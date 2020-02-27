Growing what you eat

The group that graduated along with Windhoek City Councillor Annanias Niizimba and Project Coordinator Ina Wilkie. Photo Nampa

Seventeen people have completed a course in permaculture at Farm Okukuna in Windhoek.

This was the third course offered by the facility situated at the Goreangab Dam, which forms part of a food security initiative by the City of Windhoek (CoW).

The training took place from 17 until 26 February 2020.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, City Council management committee member and urban agriculture and food security committee, Ananias Niizimba, said along with the Eloolo Permaculture Initiative and the World Future Council, the CoW is striving to engage the local community in growing food for themselves and for the market.

“Farm Okukuna has the potential to contribute meaningfully to the alleviation of urban poverty and hunger,” Niizimba said, adding that council is aware of the municipality’s responsibility to improve food and nutrition security. “We are pleased that Farm Okukuna is not only a community garden, but also developing into a dedicated all-encompassing urban agricultural and innovation centre.”

Project coordinator Ina Wilkie said they have so far trained the local community in food nutrition security, innovation and permaculture, which focuses on the development of agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient.

Farm Okukuna employs 16 people from marginalised communities. – Nampa

