#GrowYourBusiness talks launched

06 October 2020 | Business

Standard Bank Namibia and the Namibia Economist launched series of online #GrowYourBusiness talks to inspire business owners and provide them with guidance, monitoring and management training.
In a joint media statement it was stated that the #GrowYourBusiness talks create a marketplace of ideas for a national and international audience. “With the wave digitalisation that is now forced upon business owners, the scenario has become even more complex and bewildering.
“In an attempt to provide SME owners with a viable, affordable business solution, we have decided to launch a series of interactive webinars on a monthly basis, specifically targeting small business owners. This virtual exchange of ideas on running your business start on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 and will continue monthly until August 2021, excluding December and January,” the statement reads.
The goal of the #GrowYourBusiness series is to inform and inspire entrepreneurship and encourage continued SME development to achieve financial success and independence, it adds.
The talks will be live-streamed and all sessions will be available on the Economist Business Development website. At each talk, a business expert will cover a theme that SMEs routinely deal or struggle with, with topics ranging from how to register a business, how to effectively market your business, financial management to hiring for success and much more.
“After every talk, a panel of Namibian and international experts will give practical tips and answer questions from our viewers. After every talk, a prize winner will be selected among the online participants and receive a prize in line with the theme for that month to help the entrepreneur take their business to the next level,” the statement stated. – Nampa

