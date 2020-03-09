GVTC set for expansion

Expansions are underway at the Gobabis Vocational Training Centre (GVTC), following the ground-breaking for two additional workshop blocks: One for automotive technology, welding and metal fabrication, and the other for creative arts including leather crafting and fashion technology as well as two additional toilet blocks.

The expansion comes as a result of a comprehensive technical vocational education training (TVET) transformation and expansion strategy adapted by the ministry of higher education, training and innovation and Namibia Training Authority to prioritise both the construction of new public vocational training centres and the expansion and upgrading of the existing ones.

Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele welcomed the project, saying as much as agriculture is the major driver of the region’s economy and means of livelihood, it needs a broad skills strategy of which craftsmanship and vocational education are of great importance to the region and its inhabitants.

“The expansion of the centre will thus translate into the centre being in a position to incubate more unemployed youths into budding micro and small entrepreneurs,” Ueitele said.

At the event, the minister of higher education, training and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi said the expansion bring much-needed training services closer to the residents of the Omaheke region, saying: “It is a response to an ongoing national and strategic macro-economic endeavour to create employment opportunities for the nation and to support the development and growth as a country in a sustainable manner.”

Construction of the expansion to the training centre is funded by the German Government (through GIZ and ProVET). Upon completion of the expansion by the end of this year, GVTC is expected to accommodate a semester intake of up to 500 trainees.



