Gymming and the new normal
22 May 2020 | Local News
If everything goes according the plan, the Believe Fitness community will be opening on 2 June.
“It has been an incredibly tough time for everyone but we thank every member who has been supportive during this time,” says Claudea Marais of this business.
But even though they are opening their doors again, some changes have to be made. “The classes will only be able to accommodate half the class to adhere to social distancing,” she says, adding that it’s important to come to class early.
They support the decision of the government to enforce social distancing to prevent the spread and encourage all their members to stay healthy and to get active again.
If you want to join and become part of the B-fit community, check out their Facebook and Instagram account and become your best self.