Hacking Covid-19, Namibian style!

Join in the fight Covid-19 in Namibia when StartUp Namibia hosts a 54-hour Hackathon this weekend!

The online event was created through a partnership with GIZ on behalf of the German government and Namibia’s ministry of industrialization and trade as well as the ministry of health, Green Enterprise Solutions and Dololo Namibia.

From 17 to 19 April, the Hackathon and its participants will focus on accelerating solutions to support the health system and businesses, bringing together Namibia's best and brightest to jointly meet the challenges society is facing as a result of the pandemic.

#Namibia HacksCovid19 is open to the tech sector, interdisciplinary teams, developer communities, university students, health professionals and businesses, undoubtedly bringing together great ‘out of the box’ solutions to the threat of the illness.

The hackathon will be judged by an interdisciplinary judging panel from both the public and private sector and will take into account social impact, degree of innovation, feasibility and scalability, how close the solution is to making it to the market, and its ease of use.

Teams consisting of three to six members can enter the hackathon, which will be coordinated via digital platforms. Due to the nationwide lockdown and the measures in place, the event will be exclusively online and there will be no physical gatherings – adding a level of difficulty not previously experienced in hackathons, but which is now the new normal.

The winners walk away with N$50 000 in cash, while second and third places get N$25 000 and N$15 000 respectively. Prizes will be given both in the Health and Business Continuity categories. The prize money is co-sponsored by Green Enterprise Solutions.



Seeking solutions

The #NamibiaHacksCovid19 Hackathon will hack solutions for two main problems:

• Health: The teams will develop new innovative ideas that address and scale a range of health initiatives, including preventative/ hygiene behaviours, supporting frontline health workers, scaling telemedicine, contact tracing/ containment strategies, treatment and diagnosis development.

• Business continuity: The teams will create solutions to the problems that businesses are facing to stay afloat, collaborate effectively and move parts of their business online. This includes sectors that are specially affected like tourism, construction, informal vendors, etc.

According to Anna Vambe of GIZ’s StartUp Namibia: “In these extraordinary times, everyone needs to put on their thinking hats. Through collaborative thought, we can defeat Covid-19 by using technology and innovation. Having both public and private sector join hands for this hackathon, demonstrates how important it is to find a solution.”

Adding to this, Green Enterprise Solutions Managing Director Kehad Snydewel said: “We are delighted to be part of this hackathon and assist in finding ways to develop healthcare as well as business continuity solutions to this global crises. Why shouldn’t the solution come from this hackathon in Namibia? We have the talent and the drive. Let’s show the world what we can contribute!”

Apply today and help Namibia develop solutions that address the most pressing health, technical, social, and financial issues caused by Covid-19.

To register, visit http://startupnam.org/NamibiaHacksCovid-19/ or follow the official hashtag and join the Facebook Group StartUp Namibia Hackathon for regular updates: #Namibia HacksCovid19.



