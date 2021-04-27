Hafeni heading towards top soccer licence

Hafeni Ndeitunga, Football Coordinator of the Ramblers Academy, has been enroled for the Scottish Football Association (FA) C Licence.

Ramblers Soccer Academy through its sponsorship with the Ohlthaver & List Group, was able to enrol Hafeni Ndeitunga, Football Coordinator of the Ramblers Academy, for the Scottish Football Association (FA) C Licence.

Ndeitunga’s journey as a coach began seven years ago and through the love of the game, he turned to coaching after he called it quits on his playing career. He is now on his quest to the elite level of coaching.

“Thanks to O&L and Ramblers Football Club, I was able to attend this course and gain this recognition. It means a lot to me, as I can dream again and one day play a bigger part in football. This course has opened my eyes to many things, and I have now found new techniques of coaching at grassroots level,” Ndeitunga said.

Ramblers Club chairman Sedrick van Turah said that “since Hafeni joined the Academy in 2018, he made an immediate impact to our youth players and has become a real asset to Ramblers.”

To date, Ndeitunga has completed levels 1.1, 1.2, 1.3 (Introduction to Coaching, Youth/Adult Coaching and Children’s Wellbeing) and the Scottish FA Football Psychology. Initially he was supposed to receive his license in January, but due to the ongoing pandemic, his last evaluation will now be in August 2021.

