Hail a taxi here

Mayor Fransina Kahungu commissioning five new taxi stops along Omuvapu Street. Photo contributed

Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu commissioned five new taxi stops along Omuvapu Street in the Tobias Hainyeko Constituency.

The inauguration of the new taxi stops means that residents of Kilimanjaro informal settlement will now pay a one-way taxi fare, instead of the double charge they have been paying over the years.

Speaking at the event, Kahungu said the inauguration of the taxi stops is part of the broader transport system in Windhoek and a step towards allowing freedom of movement and integrating our communities.

“We trust that this move will assist in making your lives a little bit easier and more comfortable,” she said.

Speaking at the same event, national chairperson of the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association, Pendapala Nakathingo, said he will inform his members and ensure that the new taxi fares are implemented as soon as possible to avoid overcharging residents.

In the meantime, the Windhoek municipal bus services has also started operating two routes in the area.

