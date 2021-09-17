Hans meets the GDP trainees

17 September 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek's Managing Director, Baronice Hans, met the nine Graduate Development Programme (GDP) inductees in Windhoek last week, where the graduates signed contracts detailing expectations and their supervisor's duties during the programme.
After the graduates introduced themselves to Hans, accompanied by members from the bank’s executive management team, Hans said it was refreshing to meet the graduates. She encouraged them to stay true to who they are and grab the opportunity to reach their full potential professionally and personally.
“The corporate world is full of opportunities, and you should make the best of it,” she said. Hans also encouraged the graduate supervisors to nature, guide, and assist them where possible as they expand and grow their skills.
The nine Graduate Trainees are Aina Shangheta, Marketing, and Corporate Communication Services; Johannes Tjitumba, Chief Operating Office; Heather Maletzky, Corporate and Institutional Banking; Emile Platt, Business Banking; Liina Angula, Human Resources; Owen Muyendekwa, Bancassurance; Joachim Komeheke, Treasury; Penny Heelu, Finance and Procurement and Gervian du Preez, Capricorn Private Wealth.
The Bank Windhoek Graduate Development Programme was launched in 2020. It offers the graduates an 18 months on-the-job-training opportunity in preparation for permanent employment.
The bank selected the current group from over 3 000 applicants, including those from the bank’s recruitment system and those provided by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, and Employment Creation. During the selection process, the final group of graduates was subjected to a rigorous recruitment process. “Thank you for choosing Bank Windhoek, and we are delighted to have you on-board,” concluded Hans.

