Hansen reappointed as CAN CEO

01 October 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s board of directors announced the reappointment of current chief executive, Rolf Hansen (pictured), for a further five-year term. Hansen has served as CEO of the association and director of the national cancer registry since May 2015. “I remain humbled by the trust bestowed in me to lead this great organisation. We have a very dedicated board, team and committed volunteers nationwide and I am confident that during the next five years we will continue to execute our tasks to the benefit of Namibians afflicted by cancer,” he said.

