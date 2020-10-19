Happy housing beneficiaries

CoW hands over eight affordable houses

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua cuts the ribbon to officially hand over the houses from the Informal Settlement Upgrading project in Goreagab while Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu, Samora Machel constituency councillor Fanuel Shivute and one of the beneficiaries Kavitjita Tjijenda, watch. Photo Nampa

The City of Windhoek (CoW) handed over completed affordable houses to eight beneficiaries at Goreangab in the Samora Machel Constituency on Friday.

These houses are part of a pilot phase of the Informal Settlement Upgrading Programme by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development in collaboration with CoW, the Khomas Regional Council and National Housing Enterprise (NHE).

The programme is geared towards incremental housing development in the country.

At the handover, Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said that “access to safe, healthy shelter and basic services is essential to the overall wellbeing of every human being”.

She said that so far 18 houses were given to beneficiaries under the same project, with 10 delivered in October 2020.

At the same occasion Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu said the Samora Machel Constituency currently is the highest beneficiary of the Informal Settlement Upgrading Programme that will end in 2022.

One of the eight beneficiaries, Kavitjita Tjijenda who lives with her son and three grandchildren, was delighted to have benefited from the programme. “I am a believer. I had a dream and I told my kids one day we will have a house where they will feel safe and at home,” Tjijenda said.

She said they had been staying in a shack for more than 24 years with her late husband, but she was happy finally that her dream of living in a decent house came true. – Nampa



