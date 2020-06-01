Happy in front of the computer
01 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment
With a love for high tech things like website development and code, and adding some photography to that list, it’s easy to balance projects.
So says Yakubu Shehu, Software Developer and Graphic Designer. “It is a bad habit if you ask me, but because each project has a clear timeline or delivery deadline, I usually avoid the pressure by listing down each project in a hierarchical structure and working on them in order of delivery priority,” he says.
His nocturnal nature also allows him to work extremely fast overnight when everything quiets down and he has turned on his favourite music playlist.
Yakubu has been fascinated with computers, video games, tech devices and how they all work from a young age. “I remember playing Super Mario as a child, thinking to myself I'm going to make a game like this someday.”
And he followed up on that promise too. Learning how to make a simple video game, he learned about coding, about how computers read code, as well as how to put a computer together and take it apart. And with the ever-evolving state of computers and technology, he has always found himself intrigued in the new technologies over the years.
“My love for technology is what sparked and what keeps my passion alive in my field of work.”
While busy with his undergrad study in 2016 at the University of Botswana, Yakubu created his first physiotherapy website. “Although the pay wasn't anything to write home about, I was ecstatic to actually see my work visible online and ever since then, I've learned a few new skills and I've been doing freelance gigs for a number of clients,” he said, adding that it includes website development, mobile app development, graphic design, and photography.
What would inspire a techy person, other than a link to some amazing code projects his fellow age mates and some tech enthusiasts are sharing on Twitter?
Inspiration
“Other times I see amazing photography or design projects submitted online as I look through for inspiration for a project I'm working on. My inspiration always throws itself at me. My inquisitive nature takes care of the rest. I find inspiration, I admire in awe and after I'm done drooling, I try and replicate what I just saw.” He also believes that if someone else can do, he can too.
In terms of his photography, he loves the feeling of seeing clients' faces light up when they see just how good they look in front of the lens.
“Clients are usually shy and awkward during photoshoots. Seldom will I come across a confident being who loves being in front of the camera. For the shy ones, they usually have trouble expressing themselves and getting comfortable because they fear they look ridiculous. Until I take a few quick pictures of them and show them what they look like. Seeing them come out of their self-conscious shell and blossom into a confident model for their session, that makes me happy.”
The start-up phase of running his own business was the toughest. “The hard work you have to put in to ensure you deliver the best of your craft, all while trying to put yourself out there. It sometimes gives you a headache. But it's always worth it,” Yakubu answers.
The Covid-19 pandemic has taught him just how lucky he is to be working/specializing in a digital field. “Although the world is going through some difficult times, myself and other creatives have been given a platform to hone and shine our skills. I say this because while some people are just now learning how to work with digital collaboration platforms in the spirit of social distancing, we have an acquired advantage, which we can (and should) use to help and guide those in need,” he explains.
So, if you are a low techy person in need to see what a high techy person can do, visit his website www.yakubushehu.com. You might just learn something yourself!