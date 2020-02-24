Hardap track champs held in Reho

24 February 2020 | Sports

The Hardap Schools Sports Region (HSSR) hosted the Hardap Athletics Championships in Rehoboth at Dr Lemmer High School on Saturday, with athletes competing in track and field items during the day.
About 550 athletes from all the schools in Hardap were part of the event that saw Louise-Marie Louw and Wilhelm Klein selected as junior victrix and victor ludorum, while the senior victrix and victor ludorum went to Ashandy Swartz and Deevan Mathys.
Louw won the girls U/13 100 and 200 metre sprints as well as the 75m and 200m hurdles and collected a total of 3 023 points, while Klein won the boys U/15 javelin and 200 and 400m sprints.
Swartz came out victorious in the 100 and 200m sprints and triple jump in the girls U/17 category, while Mathys won the 400m hurdles and high jump for boys U/19.
A highlight of the day was the 100 and 200m sprints where Manfred ||Garoeb won the 100, 200 and 400m sprints in the U/17 category, while in the U/19 boys category Ruwaydo de Koe won the 200m sprint.
Other athletes that caught the eye are Simon Afrikaner from Aranos who ran an impressive 19 minutes and 29 seconds in the boys U/19 category over 5 000 metres, while Robert Kooper also impressed in the boys U/17 3 000 metres with a time of 9 minutes and 55 seconds.
The top three athletes in all the track and field items will take part in the Sub-National Championships for schools slated for 7 March in Windhoek.
Speaking to Nampa after the event, HSSR chairperson Nomin Lucas said due to financial constraints the athletics meeting was held over the course of one day only. “We would like to have it over two days to make sure to get the best from the athletes. Last year we had about 480 athletes that took part in this event.
Lucas said this year together with the over 550 athletes, 100 officials including team managers and teachers put on a spectacular display of courage, hard work, skill and brilliance during the sports meeting.
“The HSSR strives for mass participation in all its sport activities to ensure that the mandate of the Namibia Schools Sport Union is fulfilled in terms of development, promoting and coordinating of its programmes,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Big bucks for hooking the big one

13 hours ago | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Nedbank and cycling – two peas in a pod

1 day - 26 February 2020 | Sports

The local cycling scene is abuzz this season, particularly with a few spots up for grabs for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Investment in sponsorship...

Boost for boxing’s Lukas

2 days ago - 25 February 2020 | Sports

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas received a full sponsorship from ROOMAIF ahead of his match against American boxer, Jesse Magdaleno, taking place on 14 March in...

A decade of shooting hoops

3 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Celebrating 10 years of changing lives was the theme at the 10-year anniversary at the Basketball Artists School (BAS) held over the weekend.The celebration which...

Craven, Adrian win again

3 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Dan Craven and Vera Adrian were crowned national champions after winning the Nedbank Namibia National Road Cycling Championships on Sunday.The race saw riders cycling to...

Soccer's Nawaseb signs with Uzbek outfit

3 days ago - 24 February 2020 | Sports

Brave Warriors and Black Africa striker McCartney Nawaseb signed a two-year professional contract with Qizilqum Zarafshon Football Club, a team that plays in Uzbekistan’s top...

Wicket cricket!

6 days ago - 21 February 2020 | Sports

Cricket Namibia launched the third edition of the Richelieu Namibia Cricket Franchise T20 on Thursday, where four teams made their draft picks for this year’s...

Rugby trials for Barthés Trophy

1 week ago - 20 February 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has called up 47 players for a training and trials camp in preparation for the 2020 edition of the U/20...

Higgs brings flavor to Namib Quest

1 week ago - 20 February 2020 | Sports

Chef and keen mountain biker, David Higgs, will be participating in this years’ Windhoek Light Namib Quest race.Not only will he be racing, he will...

Football back on track?

1 week ago - 20 February 2020 | Sports

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Normalisation Committee at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Wednesday said the Supreme Court ruling against the Namibia...

Latest News

Register title deeds in March

12 hours ago | Local News

Residents living in informal settlements who are possession of a title deeds have between 9 and 13 March to register their ownership.In a notice by...

Big bucks for hooking the...

13 hours ago | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Growing what you eat

13 hours ago | Local News

Seventeen people have completed a course in permaculture at Farm Okukuna in Windhoek.This was the third course offered by the facility situated at the Goreangab...

Chill with Windhoek Express

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Thursday 27 February• 15:00 Public discussion: Namibian Youth - "A threat to democracy?" at the Katutura Community Art Centre. The guest speakers are Pius Iikwambi,...

Aschenborn exhibits

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

A collection of works by renowned Namibian artist Dieter Aschenborn is currently being exhibited in the Fine Art Gallery in SwakopmundDieter Aschenborn’s career as an...

From Covid-19 to pangolins

23 hours ago | Events

The Scientific Society hosts a public talk Dr Eric Dziuban of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, themed “Is the New Coronavirus a...

Laboratory on wheels on the...

23 hours ago | Education

The Rössing Foundation’s mobile laboratory recently received a boost, thanks to Hollard Namibia that donated N$37 000 to the cause, making it possible to take...

Camping, the outdoors and one...

23 hours ago | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] are ready for the biggest rock festival ever, with Camp Rock – a 3-day bonanza with local and international stars – taking...

Geen keer aan vegter Coenie

1 day - 26 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel – Bykans 11 jaar gelede, op 15 April 2009, het die lewe vir een gesin van Keetmanshoop vir altyd verander met die...

Load More