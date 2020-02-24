Hardap track champs held in Reho

The junior and senior victrix and victor ludorum athletes during the Hardap Athletics Championships held in Rehoboth over the weekend. Standing from left to right are Ashandy Swartz, Louise-Mari Louw and Wilhelm Klein. Photo Nampa

The Hardap Schools Sports Region (HSSR) hosted the Hardap Athletics Championships in Rehoboth at Dr Lemmer High School on Saturday, with athletes competing in track and field items during the day.

About 550 athletes from all the schools in Hardap were part of the event that saw Louise-Marie Louw and Wilhelm Klein selected as junior victrix and victor ludorum, while the senior victrix and victor ludorum went to Ashandy Swartz and Deevan Mathys.

Louw won the girls U/13 100 and 200 metre sprints as well as the 75m and 200m hurdles and collected a total of 3 023 points, while Klein won the boys U/15 javelin and 200 and 400m sprints.

Swartz came out victorious in the 100 and 200m sprints and triple jump in the girls U/17 category, while Mathys won the 400m hurdles and high jump for boys U/19.

A highlight of the day was the 100 and 200m sprints where Manfred ||Garoeb won the 100, 200 and 400m sprints in the U/17 category, while in the U/19 boys category Ruwaydo de Koe won the 200m sprint.

Other athletes that caught the eye are Simon Afrikaner from Aranos who ran an impressive 19 minutes and 29 seconds in the boys U/19 category over 5 000 metres, while Robert Kooper also impressed in the boys U/17 3 000 metres with a time of 9 minutes and 55 seconds.

The top three athletes in all the track and field items will take part in the Sub-National Championships for schools slated for 7 March in Windhoek.

Speaking to Nampa after the event, HSSR chairperson Nomin Lucas said due to financial constraints the athletics meeting was held over the course of one day only. “We would like to have it over two days to make sure to get the best from the athletes. Last year we had about 480 athletes that took part in this event.

Lucas said this year together with the over 550 athletes, 100 officials including team managers and teachers put on a spectacular display of courage, hard work, skill and brilliance during the sports meeting.

“The HSSR strives for mass participation in all its sport activities to ensure that the mandate of the Namibia Schools Sport Union is fulfilled in terms of development, promoting and coordinating of its programmes,” he said. – Nampa

