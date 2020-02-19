Harley, emancipated
19 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment
To survive, Harley must join forces with Roman’s other enemies: mysterious vigilante and socially maladroit badass Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead); singer turned driver Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell); cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez); and teen pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).
According to movie critic Roger Ebert, director Cathy Yan brilliantly captures a gaudy, grubby sense of place, part Gotham City, part the sparking trash-fire inside Harley’s head. And, while there’s an unfortunate vibe to some of the action, for the most part it’s a riot: slickly choreographed bone-snapping chaos executed with a demented, cheerleading flourish.
Mostly the movie works because it’s funny, exciting and has great characters. It’s not as funny as Deadpool, but the humour works and some almost cartoony fight scenes are a lot of fun.
And Black Mask, while not the most compelling DC villain, was pretty funny.
WE give it 3 out of 5