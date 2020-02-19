Harley, emancipated

Dumped by Joker, Harley finds that Gotham City is packed with newly emboldened enemies. Most significant of these is Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), who, along with his boyfriend/henchman Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), aims to peel the skin from Harley’s face.

To survive, Harley must join forces with Roman’s other enemies: mysterious vigilante and socially maladroit badass Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead); singer turned driver Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell); cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez); and teen pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

According to movie critic Roger Ebert, director Cathy Yan brilliantly captures a gaudy, grubby sense of place, part Gotham City, part the sparking trash-fire inside Harley’s head. And, while there’s an unfortunate vibe to some of the action, for the most part it’s a riot: slickly choreographed bone-snapping chaos executed with a demented, cheerleading flourish.

Mostly the movie works because it’s funny, exciting and has great characters. It’s not as funny as Deadpool, but the humour works and some almost cartoony fight scenes are a lot of fun.

And Black Mask, while not the most compelling DC villain, was pretty funny.

WE give it 3 out of 5

