Hartlief staff back to work
10 January 2022 | Business
According to Lister Tawana, the Namibian Union for Food and Related Workers' (Nafau) national coordinator for training and research, this move came after an agreement was reached with Hartlief's parent company Ohlthaver en List (O&L).
According to the settlement, 259 employees from the bargaining unit will receive an increase of N$400 retroactively from July 2021, as well as other benefits that will increase their monthly salary by N$770. Photo Tanja Bause