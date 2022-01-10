Hartlief staff back to work

Hartlief workers reported for duty at 06:00 on Monday morning and started working again after a strike since 28 December finally came to an end on Friday.

According to Lister Tawana, the Namibian Union for Food and Related Workers' (Nafau) national coordinator for training and research, this move came after an agreement was reached with Hartlief's parent company Ohlthaver en List (O&L).

According to the settlement, 259 employees from the bargaining unit will receive an increase of N$400 retroactively from July 2021, as well as other benefits that will increase their monthly salary by N$770. Photo Tanja Bause

