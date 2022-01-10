Hartlief staff back to work

10 January 2022 | Business

Hartlief workers reported for duty at 06:00 on Monday morning and started working again after a strike since 28 December finally came to an end on Friday.
According to Lister Tawana, the Namibian Union for Food and Related Workers' (Nafau) national coordinator for training and research, this move came after an agreement was reached with Hartlief's parent company Ohlthaver en List (O&L).
According to the settlement, 259 employees from the bargaining unit will receive an increase of N$400 retroactively from July 2021, as well as other benefits that will increase their monthly salary by N$770. Photo Tanja Bause

Similar News

 

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in coffee table book

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

Katuta concludes and introduces 2022 intakes

1 month - 03 December 2021 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently celebrated the successful completion of the 2021 edition and introduced the 2022 entrants.Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the programme empowers and...

Muteka joins OM as Human Capital Executive

1 month - 02 December 2021 | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Omeya fight continues

1 month - 23 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that...

Paratus welcomes back co-founder

1 month - 23 November 2021 | Business

Paratus has appointed Miles October as Group Marketing Executive.Miles was one of the co-founders and shareholders of the first Paratus operation in Angola – ITA...

Omeya under the hammer

1 month - 17 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia is auctioning 90 lots for various plots, houses and commercial property at the Omeya development outside Windhoek today.According to the auctioneer's...

Heineken eyes Breweries

2 months ago - 15 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] beer giant Heineken N.V. has entered into an implementation agreement with Ohlthaver & List to buy O&L’s 50.01% shareholding in NBL Investment...

More productive at home

2 months ago - 11 November 2021 | Business

Grootfontein • [email protected] from home improves employee productivity - something employers should take advantage of in the post-pandemic era.This is the finding of a study...

Old Mutual staff on the move

2 months ago - 10 November 2021 | Business

Mufaro joins OM NamibiaMufaro Nesongano has been appointed as Manager of Communications and Old Mutual Foundation at Old Mutual Namibia as from 1 November 2021.Mufaro...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More