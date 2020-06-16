Havana Soup Kitchen assists vulnerable

16 June 2020 | Society

The Havana Soup Kitchen in Katutura was able to provide 60 elderly people with food and hygiene items thanks to support of the German Pallium Association last Friday.
According to Frieda Geises who heads up the soup kitchen, along with her Corona Crisis Relief Initiative, she managed to distribute food worth N$160 000 to more than 100 needy households in Havana this month.
The soup kitchen was established more than ten years ago and provides two meals a day to around 40 needy children in preschool. At the preschool, each day begins with singing, prayers and playing before Geises starts preparing them for grade 1.
Since 2011, the project has been part of a volunteer program of the German Red Cross’ Volunta program.
If you would like to support the Havana Soup Kitchen, contact Frieda Geises at [email protected] or 081 314 6440.

