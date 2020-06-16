Havana Soup Kitchen assists vulnerable
16 June 2020
According to Frieda Geises who heads up the soup kitchen, along with her Corona Crisis Relief Initiative, she managed to distribute food worth N$160 000 to more than 100 needy households in Havana this month.
The soup kitchen was established more than ten years ago and provides two meals a day to around 40 needy children in preschool. At the preschool, each day begins with singing, prayers and playing before Geises starts preparing them for grade 1.
Since 2011, the project has been part of a volunteer program of the German Red Cross’ Volunta program.
If you would like to support the Havana Soup Kitchen, contact Frieda Geises at [email protected] or 081 314 6440.