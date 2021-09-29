Have wheels, will ride

Following the groundbreaking ceremony of bicycle lanes in Windhoek last week, the City of Windhoek, together with stakeholders, hosted cycling and road safety training for students from three universities in Windhoek. Around 35 students from UNAM, NUST and IUM attended the training that took place last Saturday from 08:00 until 13:00. The training, which was conducted by the Windhoek City Police, educated participants on how, to be safe on the road, especially in areas where they are sharing the road with motorists, and how they must conduct themselves on the road to avoid traffic fines. The next training is scheduled for 23 October 2021.

