Have your say here

FNB Customer Strategy Manager Quinten Potgieter. Photo contributed

The FNB App now allows customers to log their queries, suggestions, compliments and complaints.

According to FNB Customer Strategy Manager Quinten Potgieter, “this is another step FNB has taken to enable customers to interact with us by sharing complaints or compliments which will assist us in continuously improving service delivery”.

To log a compliment, complaint or query, customers should use the FNB banking app, navigate to the Information Icon and from there to the Have Your Say Icon. Customers will then be prompted to click on the Compliment or Complaint button.

“With this addition on our already comprehensive banking App, FNB aims to streamline communication and interaction with our customers, and it is our hope that all our customers will enjoy this new functionality and have their say,” Potgieter said.

