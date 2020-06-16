Have your say now

Input needed for Consumer Credit Bill

16 June 2020 | Business

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) called on the public to provide their input into the Consumer Credit Policy, which will ultimately guide the development of a Consumer Credit Bill for Namibia.
The policy is aimed at identifying existing legislative gaps in prevailing laws and how the gaps can be addressed; optimal institutional set-up suiting Namibia based on experiences from other countries and identifying clear principles that will guide the drafting of the legislation on consumer credit.
In a media statement, Namfisa said that consumer protection and improved financial literacy is one of the key focus areas of financial inclusion under the Namibia Financial Sector Strategy framework. “However, there are legislative limitations on the regulatory and supervisory framework governing agreements on consumer credit in Namibia’s financial sector as the current legislation lacks robust provisions on effective consumer protection against unfair market practices. This is because the only credit extended under the scope of market conduct supervision, although not broad-based in consumer protection principles, is that extended by the banks and micro-lenders,” the statement read.
Credit extended by retailers is not supervised against unfair market conduct, although such loans are also financial products and as a result, there is a fragmentation in the regulation and oversight of credit, with limited impact on indebtedness of households and desired market conduct in general.
There is a need to identify the ideal way of reforming a fragmented market conduct oversight function on credit, currently falling under the mandate of different legislation and institutions, it adds.
Therefore, Namfisa is leading a project along with representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Namibia, Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, Financial Literacy Initiative and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to address the legislative challenges in the form of the Consumer Credit Policy.
The statement said the public is encouraged to submit their comments via the comments template, available on Namfisa’s website along with the policy document by 31 July 2020. – Nampa

