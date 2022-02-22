Have yourself checked out!

22 February 2022 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts a Community Clinic on Thursday (24 February) for both men and women as from 08:00.
The screening costs N$100, while CAN subsidizes the rest of the expense.
Women are asked to bring their own robe/gown/cloth wrap and Namibian ID. The first 100 ladies will be screened for breast and cervical cancers, while men (40+ years only) must bring their Namibian ID. The screening consists of a Rapid PSA test (prick on the finger) for prostate cancer screening.
For more information, contact Martha Angolo or Sonia Kaseraera at 061 237740.
The screening takes place at the CAN head office at 90 John Meinert Street in Windhoek-West.

