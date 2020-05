Haven animals safe and sound

Windhoek • [email protected] The economy has left more than one business in dire straits. But for the Haven Zoological Park inKleine Kuppe, it’s more than just that: The animals that are housed there were also facing anuncertain future.For Anta Mandy of the zoological park, the animals are a priority. “I never neglected them,” she saidin an emotional interview. This came after a post on social media spread like wild fire, alleging thatthe Haven Zoological Park closed down and that the animals on the premises were dying.According to the social media post, “… animals were transported in quite rough conditions toNamBoer Auctioneers premises. We as volunteers tried our best to keep the animals fed (there isnot enough feed for all the species). If you ever considered to get guinea pigs, rabbits, decorativechickens or beautiful doves, please help to buy them as many have died from the cold and stress,”the social media post read.However, Anta says it is simply not true that the animals were transported in rough conditions orthat they were dying.According to her, NamBoer Auctioneers did assist with transporting the animals off the property inKleine Kuppe to house them at the auctioneers’ premises. “But it was because we had a couple ofbreak-ins during the lockdown. First tables and chairs were stolen. After that we noticed animalsdisappearing. One night a cage was broken into and a lot of birds flew away,” she said tearfully.She adds that although the lockdown broke the Haven Zoological Park’s back, the economy left herstruggling to stay afloat months before that already.“I had no other option but to close my doors and move the animals. But it was definitely done in ahumane manner,” she says.Since the animals were moved to NamBoer, most of the animals have been sold and thankfully, shesays from this income she was able to pay her staff and service providers.Xico Coetzee invited Windhoek Express to the NamBoer premises to have a look at their setup,where hay has been stacked between the cages in an effort to keep the cold at bay.According to him, the animals were removed from Haven Zoological Park last Thursday afternoonand Friday morning. “By close of business on Friday, we sold about 70% of the animals,” he said,adding that the rest were sold on Monday and only a handful of marmots were still without homes.“Yes, four marmots died due to the stress of moving,” both Xico and Anta admitted, but Xico notedthat those that didn't make it, were barely a week old. “All the other animals survived therelocation.”Xico, who grew up working with animals, says that is an unfortunate risk but that the animals werehandled with extreme care.Anta had bought some of the animals from Xiko in the past and the company was willing to help herduring this ordeal.She says her phone has been ringing off the hook since Sunday with accusations of her neglectingher animals. “I am being bombarded with accusations, but no one phoned me to even ask if this wastrue. I am deeply hurt,” she said.Anta took over the Haven Zoological Park in August 2017 and had big plans to create an urban farmwhere children and adults could find a place to relax and play. “In these difficult economic times,people hold on to their every cent and entertainment is seen as a luxury. I feel I have failed in myendeavour.”NamBoer’s property was inspected by both the SPCA and the Cat Protection Society. The branchmanager of the SPCA, Sylvia Breitenstein, confirmed that an inspection was done and that they arebusy investigating the allegations.