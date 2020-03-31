Health facilities remain open

31 March 2020 | Health

The Katutura State Hospital and other health facilities will continue to operate as usual, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, said.
Nangombe was responding to rumours doing rounds on social media that people are being turned away at the state hospital under directives that only Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases will be attended to.
Speaking to Nampa, Nangombe dispelled rumours, saying that the health ministry has dedicated the Robert Mugabe Clinic in the capital to respond to Covid-19 cases. “The health policy is to give public healthcare to all Namibians, so there is no way a health professional will turn away patients.”
He added that though the Robert Clinic is the Covid-19 response health facility, patients that show signs of the illness at other health facilities will be attended to as well before they are transferred to the clinic, saying that it is important for the public to be aware of Covid-19 symptoms so that they can immediately seek healthcare at the designated clinic.
Namibia has so far recorded 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Stop, collaborate and listen

4 days ago - 26 March 2020 | Health

Special Advisor to the Vice President on health matters, Dr Bernard Haufiku, has called on Namibians to adhere to measures put in place in the...

Healthcare distributors accused of price hikes

5 days ago - 25 March 2020 | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies...

Criticism of quarantine grows

6 days ago - 24 March 2020 | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected]“We don’t expect a four-star hotel or meals, but we fear that under these circumstances we will be infected with other diseases,” a...

Fourth Covid-19 case confirmed

6 days ago - 24 March 2020 | Health

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula announced that a fourth case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Namibia. He said that the infected person...

Customer quantities limited…

1 week ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

In response to calls to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods as it intensifies its efforts to contain the coronavirus, Dis-Chem has advised that...

Global health emergency efforts ratcheted up

1 week ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

Rome • Alexandria SageGlobal emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death...

E-health solutions can improve healthcare sector

1 week ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

Kehad SnydewelIn the last few weeks, Namibia – just like the rest of the world – has come to face an uncertain future.The Covid-19 virus...

Isolasie-eenheid walg

1 week ago - 23 March 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] foto’s van die haaglike omstandighede waaronder 35 Namibiërs hulself tans by die Greiters konferensiesentrum in isolasie bevind, doen sedert Saterdag ná hul...

Clinic starts screenings

1 week ago - 20 March 2020 | Health

The Robert Mugabe Clinic in Windhoek commenced with the first screening of possible COVID-19 suspected cases on Thursday. This follows the announcement by health minister...

US donates medical equipment

1 week ago - 19 March 2020 | Health

US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, handed over three ambulances, hospital beds and other medical equipment to the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS)...

Latest News

Digital transformation in a time...

31st of March 08:58 | Business

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Local bank announces repayment holidays

31st of March 08:13 | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

31st of March 08:05 | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

BAN explains payment relief

15 hours ago | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has provided further clarity to customers on the case-by-case funding relief which is handled according to each bank’s respective...

WACS undersea cable damaged again

15 hours ago | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected] undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on...

Business unusual

17 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Horst SimonWe always want things to go back to normal quickly, but what most of us have probably not realised yet is that...

Water tanks, hand sanitizers donated

17 hours ago | Banking

With life as we know it possibly changing, government and businesses alike should do their part. In the absence of a vaccine or cure, two...

Digital transformation in a time...

17 hours ago | Opinion

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Surviving homeschool-parenting

17 hours ago | Education

The world is reeling and the lockdown announcement has left most people feeling overwhelmed, helpless and a little frightened. Everyone is trying to cope with...

Load More