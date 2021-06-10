Health hazards in and around the home

10 June 2021 | Life Style

The pandemic has highlighted just how quickly germs can spread. Though everyone takes the necessary preventative measures when leaving the home, it is important to remember that there are aspects within the home that can present certain health risks as well.
Now that everyone is spending more time within their homes, and with winter fast approaching, it is becoming even more important to address any repair issues in and around the home. Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, explains that doing so will not only remove any potential health hazards, but it will also increase the appeal of the home which will help homeowners sell at a later stage should they wish to do so.
“Issues such as cracked window and door frames make for cold and drafty interiors which have multiple health implications. Mould and mildew point to greater dampness problems which could pose potential health risks. Mould is usually found in damp places such as bathrooms or kitchens and can build up in unseen places like corners that don’t receive a lot of sunlight or ventilation. Addressing these kinds of issues will not only keep homeowners healthy, but it will also improve the overall appeal of the home,” says Goslett.
Beyond these repair issues, RE/MAX of Southern Africa points out a few other areas of the home that could pose potential health threats:

Kitchen
To remove any potential risks of food poisoning and germs, homeowners need to clean out the refrigerator regularly. Unpack and wipe down each shelf and be sure to clean between the grooves of the plastic door seals with a toothbrush. It is also important to dust off the electric coil behind your freezer. This coil, which helps ward against frost build-up, blows hot air into your home. Dusting this regularly will avoid dust particles from being blown around into your kitchen.

Garden
Those experiencing allergies should research the plants in their garden. Plants with a high pollen count are known to inflame allergies and cause congestion. It is also important to inspect your garden for insect holes and nests. There are many insects that can cause harm if they bite or sting a human, one of the most common being a tick whose bite can cause Lyme disease. Try to keep plant beds away from the windows and doors to prevent dangerous insects from crawling into the home.

Ceiling
The ceiling is an area of the home that homeowners seldom access. For this reason, it is possible for mould and dampness to be growing in the ceiling or for rodents, birds, and other disease-carrying creatures to be nesting there without a homeowner’s knowledge. Air-borne germs from these carriers can then filter down into the home, posing serious health risks to the homeowners. To prevent this, it is recommended that homeowners occasionally inspect their ceiling, being sure to wear a mask and gloves in case they stumble across something potentially harmful.
“Factors that pose a risk to our health do not only live outside our doors, but they also live inside our homes. Homeowners ought to take this into consideration and address any repair issues in the home as soon as they arise. Keeping a home well-maintained will not only prevent health risks but will also end up saving a homeowner from having to make costly repairs to issues that have been ignored,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

Warm your home with winter décor

2 weeks ago - 28 May 2021 | Life Style

Spending many hours indoors during winter can cause homeowners to start loathing their homes. Though some might consider seasonal decorating unnecessary, changing up a home’s...

Renovating? Consider these tips

2 weeks ago - 27 May 2021 | Life Style

Fixer-upper homes sell for far less than other homes in the same neighbourhood, which means that buyers can get more for their money if they...

Go from for sale to sold in 5 steps

2 weeks ago - 26 May 2021 | Life Style

The real estate market is experiencing high levels of activity within many suburbs across the country. Regardless of whether a seller finds themselves in an...

Get rid of odours in your new home like...

3 weeks ago - 19 May 2021 | Life Style

When purchasing a property where the previous owners either smoked or kept pets indoors, buyers need not be concerned about how the home smells, since...

Spotting property investment opportunities early

3 weeks ago - 18 May 2021 | Life Style

Lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic combined with record-low interest rates are likely to lead towards a host of new investment opportunities developing within...

How servitude impacts property values

4 weeks ago - 14 May 2021 | Life Style

When searching to purchase a property, most buyers are on high alert for any excuse to hackle down on price. Discovering that a property comes...

Honesty the best policy

1 month - 10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional...

Crucial steps to go from graduate to homeowner

1 month - 05 May 2021 | Life Style

After completing their studies, most graduates will begin their career path and embark on their next stage in life. What many fail to realise is...

Why sales fall through before transfer

1 month - 29 April 2021 | Life Style

Many sellers falsely believe that the sale is as good as done once the Offer to Purchase (OTP) a home has been signed. The unfortunate...

Can quality appliances increase home value?

1 month - 27 April 2021 | Life Style

When updating and staging a home to sell, many reach the conundrum around whether to upgrade existing appliances in the home. While certain quality appliances...

Latest News

Relay – the hybrid edition

5 hours ago | Sports

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, said that the annual relay would be ahybrid event on Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 July)....

FAW recommits to Namibian market

6 hours ago | Local News

Market showing green shoots after negative impact of pandemicFor the past 27 years, FAW Trucks has been cultivating a solid reputation for providing products thatare...

Take a walk on the...

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Comprehensive guidebook to Namibia’s nature parks launchedThe first comprehensive guidebook to Namibia’s parks in almost 30 years has been launched.Namibia Nature Parks by Helge Denker...

Chill this weekend

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 09:00 Shop for all...

Another ALI cohort graduates

6 hours ago | Health

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibiawhich led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register...

Busy programme for upcoming German...

15 hours ago | Events

The many facets of German culture and German-Namibian cooperation is again being showcased throughout the country, with the German Weeks taking place this month.Hosted by...

NUST lessons go online

1 day - 10 June 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said that due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the blended teaching and learning approach which the...

Winter Cup in Reho on...

1 day - 10 June 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) hosts the second edition of its MTC Winter Cup in Rehoboth on Saturday.The first edition was held in Okahandja...

Youth half of all accident...

1 day - 10 June 2021 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) said that the youth (aged between 16 and 35 years) represents the largest group of people who have lost...

Load More