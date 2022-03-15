Health ministry settles multimillion negligence suit
15 March 2022 | Justice
The ministry of health has settled a lawsuit for an as yet undisclosed sum brought by a woman who accused a Windhoek state hospital doctor of gross negligence that led to her infant son’s death and her permanent disfigurement.
While the settlement agreement details have not yet been made public or made an order of the court, lawyers for Selma Uukule on Monday informed the court that the document is being signed to be presented to court within the next three weeks.
“Settlement negotiations between the parties have been successful,” the court was informed in a joint status update filed by Uukule’s legal team from the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and state lawyers.
Uukule sued the ministry in April 2021 for N$2.7 million in damages following a traumatic delivery and death of her son in May 2018, and the sepsis she developed in the aftermath.
She asked the court to award her N$800 000 in damages for the “disfigurement of her stomach including costs for future corrective plastic surgery”, N$1 million for emotional and psychological shock and trauma, N$900 000 for pain and suffering and N$5 000 for funeral expenses.
Court papers filed by Uukule last year, alleged that after presenting to the Windhoek Central Hospital maternity ward at nine months pregnant in the early stages of labour, a senior doctor noticed that her child was in distress, and instructed another, less senior doctor, listed in court papers, to prepare the patient for an emergency caesarean section surgery, while he attended to another emergency surgery.
He informed the medical team he would return promptly after his next surgery.
Ignored
Court documents allege that the doctor did not follow the instructions given. “She continued with her own efforts to have the plaintiff give birth naturally.”
It is alleged that the doctor “forcefully used different types of forceps to pull the baby from the plaintiff’s vagina … after failing to pull the baby out, she then decided to cut the plaintiff’s vagina hoping that the baby’s head could pass. There was blood all over the place where the plaintiff was.”
When the senior physician returned, he found Uukule lying in a “pool of blood with the doctor standing over her. He immediately ordered the plaintiff to be taken to theatre as per his previous instruction,” the court was informed.
Uukule’s baby boy was delivered at 13:05 but passed away shortly afterwards due to the complications during birth.
Nightmare continues
Uukule was released from hospital on 1 June, despite allegedly still complaining about stomach pain. She alleged in court documents that her request for a sonar “fell on deaf ears”.
On 5 June 2018, a doctor at the Khomasdal clinic, where she had gone after her symptoms worsened, called an ambulance to send her to hospital due to the seriousness of her condition.
After she was taken for emergency surgery, she was informed she had developed sepsis, and as a result the doctor had to cut “a portion of Uukule’s stomach” to remove the damaged tissue.
Uukule’s lawsuit claimed that the doctor who did not follow the senior physician’s instructions, was negligent, and unlawfully and forcefully tried to pull the baby from Uukule’s body “for a prolonged period of time without any regard for human life”, moreover that the doctor “intentionally physically assaulted” the unborn child with the forceps, as well as the mother. The doctor also “generally failed to manage the deceased’s medical condition, which caused the death of the minor child and serious medical complications to the plaintiff.”
Uukule argued that the doctor was guilty of medical negligence which resulted in the “gruesome death of the minor child.”
Denied
The health ministry in their filings denied any wrongdoing in the matter. The state alleged that Uukule was fully prepared for theatre after doctors ordered that a caesarean be performed. However, Uukule herself asked whether she could “once again try to push”.
Further, that the doctor on duty offered to assist with the delivery, and conducted an episiotomy, which involves the cutting of the vagina to enable delivery.
It is further alleged that forceps were applied to further assist with the delivery, but that Uukule “did not want to push anymore and gave up”. Following her “refusal to push”, the forceps were removed, and she was “rushed to theatre”.
The defendants also denied that negligence was involved in the sepsis that followed, and that Uukule was carefully monitored during the rest of her stay in hospital and no signs of infection were noted during that time.
On Monday, High Court judge Esi Schimming-Chase postponed the case to 4 April.