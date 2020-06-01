Health supplies for ministry

02 June 2020 | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministry
of health and social services last week.
“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching the shores of Namibia, the UNDP immediately
mobilized its human, technical and financial resources and embarked on a comprehensive plan to as
far as possible, limit the spread of the Coronavirus in Namibia,” said Dr Armstrong Alexis, UNDP
Deputy Resident Representative.
The offer focuses on three dimensions, including preparing for, responding to and recovering from
Covid-19. “As such, we are working with government and other partners on areas that are affected
by CovidD-19 in different sectors,” he added. “We have mobilized finance in excess of U$550
thousand and repurposed approximately U$500 thousand to ensure speedy support to a number of
sectors affected by the pandemic. Our support currently addresses needs at the National Institute of
Pathology. We are also in the process of conducting a rapid assessment of the impact of measures
on the informal sector, and in collaboration with the rest of the UN system in Namibia, a socio-
economic impact assessment is on the way,” Alexis said.
The UNDP is currently implementing a project to address the needs of informal settlements by
providing access to information about the virus, production and installation of tippy taps to improve
the health and hygiene deficiencies and the training and deployment of 200 volunteers to support
these communities in identifying and addressing needs related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The UNDP also serves on five of the eight national pillars of the State of Namibia Covid response.
“We are thankful for this opportunity to support frontline workers and this contribution today is a
small indication of our commitment to ensure that these frontline workers are equipped to
consistently track the pandemic as they execute the various responsibilities at the Emergency
Operating Centre,” he said.
The supplies and equipment earmarked for the Emergency Operating Centre include four infrared
thermoguns, one 55” television screen, 18 400 single use hand gloves, 10 litres of surface
disinfectant, 20 litres of hand sanitizers and 100 litres of handwashing soap.

